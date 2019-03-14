The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 14
Tweets of the Day:
#goblue pic.twitter.com/gT7AeoreZ0— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 13, 2019
We're back at Ray Fisher Stadium on Thursday with free admission! Check out all of this year's fun fan promotionshttps://t.co/fAkFwuOC7R #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/URMe3rq2pA— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 13, 2019
Please come to Bark in the Park on April 6 and 28. TYIA #GoBlue https://t.co/bbEr3gtNnq— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 13, 2019
Happy #313Day to our friends in Detroit!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jqaFA8Snq1— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 13, 2019
In the final installment of the @ZipRecruiter Smartest Play of the Game, @andrewmerrick78 breaks down freshman defenseman Nick Blankenburg’s highlight reel goal for his first in the Maize and Blue.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OyelWkNH68— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 13, 2019
Wolverines are chomping at the bit to stay in Ann Arbor for our first home series, starting tomorrow, vs Kent State. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MhF4Ci0Pxf— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 13, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Beilein: Michigan Has Regained Its Edge After MSU Loss
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Motivated Heading To Big Ten Tournament
• Austin Fox, Spring Preview: Cornerbacks — Who Will Emerge Opposite Lavert Hill?
• Andrew Hussey, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi Talks Michigan Basketball
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Hoops Recruiting: Zeb Jackson's Coach Talks Junior's Game, More
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast-Doug Skene, Chris Balas On Spring Ball
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Wide Receiver
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls In Power Rankings
• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball can prove its 'edge' is back at Big Ten tournament
---
