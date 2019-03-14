Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 14

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Michigan looks to win its third straight Big Ten Tournament title.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"But I think one of the very few good things about our loss last Saturday was I believe it's provided that edge back again, to a team that's had a season like we've had, (that) goes into a tournament with real goals other than, 'Wouldn't it be nice to win the tournament?'"
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Beilein: Michigan Has Regained Its Edge After MSU Loss

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Motivated Heading To Big Ten Tournament

• Austin Fox, Spring Preview: Cornerbacks — Who Will Emerge Opposite Lavert Hill?

• Andrew Hussey, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi Talks Michigan Basketball

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Hoops Recruiting: Zeb Jackson's Coach Talks Junior's Game, More

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast-Doug Skene, Chris Balas On Spring Ball

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Wide Receiver

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls In Power Rankings

• Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball can prove its 'edge' is back at Big Ten tournament


