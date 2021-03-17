TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 17

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 17
Tweets Of The Day
How about @realchriswebber humming the fight song with a shout to @umichbball & Coach Howard tonight during the Jazz-Celtics game #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/tQVmXBTQKE— Anthony Bellino (@ACBellino) March 17, 2021
Up and splash#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NQbxjvGw3b— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 17, 2021
Best in the Business#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/m2EkGjkvF8— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 16, 2021
Busy week for @umichbball Wolverines in the NBA— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 16, 2021
- Caris LeVert makes his Pacers debut
- Jordan Poole returned from the G-League and has shined ever since
- Duncan Robinson became the fastest player to hit 400 career 3s
- Jon Teske won the G-League titlehttps://t.co/Tcpp6wYKEL pic.twitter.com/onHfYwOeVr
Let’s work!#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Ssag3I0ZNJ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2021
Low pads, tight hands and fast feet! The only way we roll! Fast and violent! #OLPride #GoBlue🔵〽️ pic.twitter.com/SBwqw4w3T4— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) March 16, 2021
We work!#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/5Aa4USSqLB— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2021
Even on the road ... we are @campsanderson 💪🏻💪🏽#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/3rVeehaCh4— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2021
.@umichbball freshman phenom @H_Dickinson24 has been named to the @AP All-America Second Team!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 16, 2021
Details and full All-America teams: https://t.co/pBpNwyFdwJ pic.twitter.com/uXgQMNIPnQ
.@OfficialKwity is a BEAST 🤫💪 pic.twitter.com/A3Tm1VVi7D— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 16, 2021
Juwan Howard is the NABC District 7 Coach of the Year, and Isaiah Livers and Hunter Dickinson made the All-District Second Team, per release.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 16, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines In The NBA: Caris LeVert Returns, Jordan Poole Impressing
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Did Michigan Land In The Toughest Region Of This Year's NCAA Tournament?
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball's Hunter Dickinson Named Second-Team AP All-American
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Discussing Alan Bowman, The Success Of Transfer Quarterbacks & More
• CBS Sports Staff: NCAA bracket predictions: Proven model reveals surprising March Madness 2021 tournament picks
---
