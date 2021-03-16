Discussing Alan Bowman, The Success Of Transfer Quarterbacks & More
Rivals.com National Director of Recruiting Mike Farrell took an interesting look at a few topics that involved the Michigan Wolverines' football program this morning in his weekly "Three-Point Stance" article.
The first topic Farrell discussed involved transfer quarterbacks and which will make the biggest impacts in 2021, while the second centered around big-time NFL Draft prospects who significantly outplayed their high school ratings (U-M defensive end Kwity Paye, most notably).
The five transfer signal-callers Farrell expected to make the biggest splash in 2021 were (in order) Florida State's McKenzie Milton (transferred in from UCF), Notre Dame's Jack Coan (Wisconsin), Michigan's Alan Bowman (Texas Tech), Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (South Carolina) and Texas Tech's Tyler Shough (Oregon).
Bowman — a redshirt sophomore — threw for 5,260 yards, 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions during his three years with the Red Raiders, and is expected to compete with redshirt freshman Cade McNamara and freshman J.J. McCarthy for the Wolverines' starting job this fall.
"Cade McNamara is back and J.J. McCarthy is coming but Bowman has the most experience of the group and he can put up numbers when healthy," Farrell wrote. "The QB room isn’t deep at Michigan so he will impact."
Transfer quarterbacks seeing the field in recent history is not only nothing new at Michigan (Shea Patterson, John O'Korn, Jake Rudock, etc.), but around the college football landscape in general.
The transfer portal has made it incredibly easy for collegiate athletes to jump schools, as has the NCAA's pick-and-choose mentality regarding which athletes can play right away when they transfer and which ones can't.
There are no guarantees Bowman will win Michigan's starting job in 2021 or even that he'll make a significant impact on the field, but it's worth taking a look back at recent history and examining how successful signal-callers who transferred to Power Conference schools have been.
In fact, several of the best quarterbacks in the game over the last three years alone have been transfers, such as…
• 2020 — Justin Fields (Ohio State, transferred in from Georgia): 70.2 completion percentage, 22 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 262.5 passing yards per game
