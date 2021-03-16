Rivals.com National Director of Recruiting Mike Farrell took an interesting look at a few topics that involved the Michigan Wolverines' football program this morning in his weekly "Three-Point Stance" article. The first topic Farrell discussed involved transfer quarterbacks and which will make the biggest impacts in 2021, while the second centered around big-time NFL Draft prospects who significantly outplayed their high school ratings (U-M defensive end Kwity Paye, most notably).

Michigan Wolverines football QB Alan Bowman transferred to U-M after playing for Texas Tech from 2018-20. (AP Images)

The five transfer signal-callers Farrell expected to make the biggest splash in 2021 were (in order) Florida State's McKenzie Milton (transferred in from UCF), Notre Dame's Jack Coan (Wisconsin), Michigan's Alan Bowman (Texas Tech), Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (South Carolina) and Texas Tech's Tyler Shough (Oregon). Bowman — a redshirt sophomore — threw for 5,260 yards, 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions during his three years with the Red Raiders, and is expected to compete with redshirt freshman Cade McNamara and freshman J.J. McCarthy for the Wolverines' starting job this fall. "Cade McNamara is back and J.J. McCarthy is coming but Bowman has the most experience of the group and he can put up numbers when healthy," Farrell wrote. "The QB room isn’t deep at Michigan so he will impact."

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!