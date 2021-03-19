 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will play Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-19 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 19

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis

Sport: Wrestling

When: 11:00 AM ET

Channel: ESPNU/ESPN2

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Refreshing watching a basketball game with only 2 fouls in the first 14 minutes! @bigten @marchmadness.”
— Well-known and iconic Westphalian Bill Hengesbach on Twitter, referring to the first several minutes of yesterday's Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern play-in game
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: NCAA Tourney Expectations for Michigan; Spring Football News

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Podcast — Balas and the Schiller Bros. on U-M, NCAA Tourney

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: March Madness Primer: U-M's Past Tourney Magic, Postseason Success and More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Eli Brooks: Michigan Ready for a run, Performs 'Even Better Under Pressure'

• Pete Fiutak, CollegeFootballNews.com: Michigan vs. Texas Southern Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}