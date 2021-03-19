The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 19
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis
Sport: Wrestling
When: 11:00 AM ET
Channel: ESPNU/ESPN2
Tweets of the day
By popular request for the full 🎥— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 18, 2021
Jace 💫 ➡️ B-Johns 🔨 ⏭ 💥💥#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/I1TpNtnsEh
Let’s get it!! https://t.co/lrKRpcI9lK— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) March 18, 2021
Michigan opens as a 27-point favorite against Texas Southern on the @BSSportsbook.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 19, 2021
Thoughts?
Official: Michigan vs. Texas Southern at 3 p.m. on Saturday (CBS).— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 18, 2021
LFG.
The first March Madness victory since April 8, 2019. https://t.co/ICVk4eGWFv— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 18, 2021
Refreshing watching a basketball game with only 2 fouls in the first 14 minutes! @bigten @marchmadness— Bill Hengesbach (@BHengesbach) March 18, 2021
HERE WE GO 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/rQE3dwPrdd— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 18, 2021
🏆 MORE AWARD NEWS 🏆— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 18, 2021
Add another All-America second team honor for Hunter Dickinson, this time from the @NABC1927
NABC AA 🏆 | https://t.co/lh5Zlm9cz0#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/xDOh81wixg
This is March.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2021
4 hours until the NCAA Tournament officially begins.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 18, 2021
5 hours until the NCAA Tournament officially begins.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 18, 2021
6 hours until the NCAA Tournament officially begins.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 18, 2021
Rhode Island transfer Fatts Russell tells ESPN he's heard from Oregon, Gonzaga, Michigan, Maryland, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Penn State and Arizona State since entering the portal last night. First-team All-Atlantic 10 last season, third-team this season.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 18, 2021
I went to MDen for one shirt and left with a full bag lol— ☨ Wølverine Devøtee 〽️ (@UMichWD) March 18, 2021
Analytics and numbers are tools, not answers.— Tom House (@tomhousesports) March 18, 2021
Congrats @JourdanJD on your extension, still one of the best interceptions I’ve EVER seen. pic.twitter.com/A2lRvCg8FO— Don Brown (@FBCoachDBrown) March 18, 2021
Did George Steinbrenner sign Drew Henson because he wanted him to play for the Yankees or because he didn’t want him to play for Michigan?— Matt Weiss (@MattdblU) March 18, 2021
Just heard about this today. Can’t be true right?
Discuss...
Chris Wormley is re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a 2-year deal, I’m told.— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 18, 2021
#OTD in 1837, the Michigan Legislature established @umich in #AnnArbor. The university started in Detroit in 1817. #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/5yM68ThzCo— University of Michigan Heritage Project (@umheritage) March 18, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan 〽️! @CoachRyanOsborn @AnthonyZehyoue pic.twitter.com/tcPetZpvyG— Anto Saka (@ASaka2022) March 18, 2021
From 56th on the psych sheet to the 'A' final, a HUGE performance today from @Sierra_Swims, who finishes fourth in the 500 Freestyle (4:39.30) and earns All-America honors. MICHIGAN DISTANCE! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/u9F2Ar41Q1— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 18, 2021
Thank you to all of our managers & practice players former and current. You are true difference makers #leadersandbest #goblue 💛💙 https://t.co/H4f1anSZ9G— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) March 18, 2021
🏆 POSTSEASON AWARD 🏆— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) March 18, 2021
Samantha Tran is the @bigten
Women's Cross Country Freshman of the Year!
She was 🔥 in the late stages of the NCAA Championships to finish 90th as the conference's top frosh
STORY: https://t.co/hj6kmG3Czz#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JrA6piwvi7
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: NCAA Tourney Expectations for Michigan; Spring Football News
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Podcast — Balas and the Schiller Bros. on U-M, NCAA Tourney
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: March Madness Primer: U-M's Past Tourney Magic, Postseason Success and More
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Eli Brooks: Michigan Ready for a run, Performs 'Even Better Under Pressure'
• Pete Fiutak, CollegeFootballNews.com: Michigan vs. Texas Southern Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook