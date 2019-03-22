The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 22
Tweets of the Day:
Opening up #MarchMadness with the DUB!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 22, 2019
See you Saturday! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/RI8cl7i1D8
No. 2 @umichbball advances to the Second Round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Up next: No. 10 Florida.#B1GMBBall x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/PH77WdRquR— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 22, 2019
F L O A T pic.twitter.com/Mer6SfIXoD— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 22, 2019
HAIL!!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 22, 2019
Feat. @1CMatthews #GoBlue x #HTTV pic.twitter.com/YmIBq8rNaP
Round One ✔️ pic.twitter.com/RIyc1CGpJb— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 22, 2019
“This is the Charles we know.” - @JohnBeilein #GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HCQfaOMARH— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 22, 2019
NCAA practice in the books! #goblue #NCAAW pic.twitter.com/xonjhg3znb— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 21, 2019
Thanks @sluggernation for the welcome to Louisville! #goblue #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/ey9YNoIxer— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 21, 2019
What a crew. #goblue #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/TfE4XkVerH— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 21, 2019
Freshmen @nazhillmon and @amydilk are dancing for the first time! #goblue pic.twitter.com/cqvVLS6zab— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 21, 2019
What a great day down in Louisville, preparing for the #NCAAW Tournament! #goblue pic.twitter.com/wC8sFl23CJ— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 21, 2019
NCAA swag. #goblue #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/BCXrC4QYWY— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 22, 2019
"It's been an awesome blend and a good mix."— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 21, 2019
Carlo Kemp wants to keep the defensive line culture strong at Michigan.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gLhFh6oFR8
.@Coach_Campanile is getting used to his new home in Ann Arbor, and a few familiar faces on the staff have helped.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Lvmt2WQxeE— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 21, 2019
Good luck to our @umichbball and @umichwbball teams this week as #MarchMadness kicks off! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/eX2yI9wMf2— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 21, 2019
Michigan is 1⃣1⃣-0⃣ with a 15-10 rivalry victory over Ohio State!@AdrianaPendino nets five, while five Wolverines in total tally two-or-more goals!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/jBM7nycxTP— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) March 22, 2019
These could come in handy this spring. Michigan softball beanies for the first 500 fans at tomorrow's game! Arrive early! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/T6ilZ23JgA— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 21, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Maul Grizzlies 74-55, Advance
• Andrew Hussey, Anthony Campanile Feels At Home With Michigan
• Austin Fox, Khaleke Hudson Talks Unfinished Business In 2019, Al Washington's Departure
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 CB James Smith Recaps First U-M Visit
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Offers Six From St. John Bosco
• Paul Kasabin, Bleacher Report: Charles Matthews, No. 2 Michigan Rout No. 15 Montana, Advance to Play Florida
---
