{{ timeAgo('2019-03-22 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 22

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Michigan will face Florida Saturday.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

" It's always good having Charles back. His presence means a lot and great to see his baskets fall through tonight and he communicates a lot. He's a great leader on both ends of the floor and we know he's going to give his best."
— Zavier Simpson on Charles Matthews

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Maul Grizzlies 74-55, Advance

• Andrew Hussey, Anthony Campanile Feels At Home With Michigan

• Austin Fox, Khaleke Hudson Talks Unfinished Business In 2019, Al Washington's Departure

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 CB James Smith Recaps First U-M Visit

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Offers Six From St. John Bosco

• Paul Kasabin, Bleacher Report: Charles Matthews, No. 2 Michigan Rout No. 15 Montana, Advance to Play Florida

---

