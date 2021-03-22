 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will play LSU tonight.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-22 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: LSU vs. Michigan

Sport: Men's Basketball

When: 7:10 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Oral Roberts has officially ended Ohio State and Florida’s runs, a feat last accomplished by Urban Meyer’s health problems."
— The RedditCFB Twitter account with a hilarious tweet on Sunday
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Will Face a Tough (and Sketchy) Second Round Opponent

• Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner Preview LSU Game

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Franz Wagner Previews the Challenges LSU Will Present

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Insider Notes, Quotes From Five-Star DT Walter Nolen

• Kristy McNeil, MGoBlue: U-M Earns No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament, Will Open Against Minnesota Duluth

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}