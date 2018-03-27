Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the day
This has only happened six times ever — and Michigan has done it four times. @umichbball x @umichhockey#GoBlue | #FinalFour | #FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/erhAi5YeIk— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 27, 2018
👊 @umichbball = #FinalFour— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 26, 2018
👊 @umichhockey = #FrozenFour
👊 @umichswimdive = 8th at NCAA Championships and #Elite90 Winner
👊 @UMichWGym = #B1G Champs
👊 Student-Athletes —> Scholar Athletes
THIS MICHIGAN OF OURS » https://t.co/s66YvBpYLt#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lVNpWABE64
FROZEN FOUR!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 26, 2018
📍 @XcelEnergyCtr
📆 April 5
🆚 Notre Dame#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RtXwFVwIfy
Quote of the day
Headlines
• RotoWire Staff, CBS Sports: Knicks' Trey Burke Drops 42 Points on Monday
---
