March 27, 2018

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan is 6-1 all-time in the Final Four.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"They’re [Loyola-Chicago] a lot like us, probably cut harder than us, might pass the ball better … have more assists than we do. They are just a really talented, experienced team that’s got a great plan and executed it as well as anybody we’ve seen all year long, and that’s only after three or four hours of video."
— Michigan head coach John Beilein

Headlines

---

