The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 27
Tweets of the day
Juwan Howard on Michigan's pending NBA Draft decisions:— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 26, 2020
-Isaiah Livers is "evaluating the opportunity to hire an agent" to test the NBA Draft waters.
-Franz Wagner is currently with Moe and his parents as they evaluate his options.
Juwan Howard when asked if everyone on the team is healthy in regards to COVID-19 "So far so good, everyone is fine ... we're up against a big fight here."— Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) March 26, 2020
Juwan Howard said he's been communicating with his players and staff by phone, FaceTime and Zoom. No love for BlueJeans.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 26, 2020
Top 10 #Michigan players returning in 2020:— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) March 26, 2020
1. Ambry Thomas, CB
2. Nico Collins, WR
3. Jalen Mayfield, T
4. Ronnie Bell, WR
5. Aidan Hutchinson, DE
6. Kwity Paye, DE
7. Daxton Hill, S
8. Nick Eubanks, TE
9. Brad Hawkins, S
10A. Carlo Kemp, DI
10B. Vincent Gray, CB
2020 DeMatha C Hunter Dickinson has been named the 2019/20 state of Maryland @gatorade POY.— ALL-MET ELITE (@all_metelite) March 26, 2020
Press release link belowhttps://t.co/CKdIvlizHe pic.twitter.com/dAOqwR9Q6q
#ThankfulThursday— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) March 26, 2020
Some coaches are in a shadow because of titles.
.@Coach_Casula is one of the most brilliant offensive minds I have ever been around! Willing to do anything he can for the success of the Team! A true ⭐️ in the profession I can’t say Thank you enough! #GoBlue〽️
Since he hasn’t replied to my text yet...— Moe Wagner (@moritz_weasley) March 27, 2020
Congrats @CoachYak and @mrsamyyak
Extremely happy for ya!!! pic.twitter.com/6amNQRgwTc
Congrats @CoachYak #GoBlue https://t.co/3ub1FS3vVW— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 26, 2020
March 27, 2020 Rest in Peace Horace Prettyman! - https://t.co/AiaZoObLNn pic.twitter.com/Vbw1C5ayaf— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) March 27, 2020
#TBT to the Big Chill at the Big House https://t.co/lGJRhnLTyz— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2020
💪 @Tkinnel_2 https://t.co/204cGRdvGE— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 26, 2020
A Prayer for Healing 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/o68xL4AS3e— Jordan Morgan (@JustJMo) March 26, 2020
It's time for a different kind of bracket. Based on your nominations, the #FavoritePlacesOnCampus Tournament is here.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 26, 2020
What's your Final Four look like? pic.twitter.com/1whhbo6yv3
In need of some activities for the whole family? We've put together some Michigan-themed coloring pages, crosswords, and word searches. https://t.co/LxSG51eN14— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 26, 2020
If you are a football person please join the challenge of posting a football photo. Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture, and look at some great pictures. @JTERogan pic.twitter.com/HdnUIQCru2— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) March 26, 2020
If you are a football person please join the challenge of posting a football photo. Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture, and look at some great pictures. @JTERogan @AaronBDesigns @coobles321 pic.twitter.com/xZoc4zslTA— Prout Family (@gardens8) March 26, 2020
MORE hip mobility, courtesy of Coach Gayfield.#WearIt | #Scrum20〽 pic.twitter.com/1Vr5yEhqzE— Michigan Men's Lacrosse (@UMichLacrosse) March 26, 2020
We could not be more excited to announce our newest class of Wolverines! Get ready to meet the seven signees over the next few hours!#GoBlue | #NewBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/T7SYhHpwlD— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) March 26, 2020
Welcome to the family Emilee Ray!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) March 26, 2020
Position: Defense
Hometown: Manhattan Beach, Calif.
High School: Mira Costa High School
Club: LAFC Slammers, Elite Clubs National League
National/International: Cal South Pro+ ODP#GoBlue | #NewBlue pic.twitter.com/GACxYK02RY
Join us in welcoming @AbigailFinn!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) March 26, 2020
Position: Defense
Hometown: Plymouth, Mich.
High School: Salem High School
Club: Michigan Hawks, Elite Clubs National League
National/International: Olympic Development Program#GoBlue | #NewBlue pic.twitter.com/8kOQijCk0U
Please join us in welcoming our first signee @bolte_lauren!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) March 26, 2020
Position: Forward
Hometown: Pasadena, Calif.
High School: Flintride Sacred Heart Academy
Club: LA Breakers, SoCal Academy#GoBlue | #NewBlue pic.twitter.com/OTC2MD7FBF
Welcome to the U-M family Sarah Bridenstine!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) March 26, 2020
Position: Midfield
Hometown: Rochester, Mich.
High School: Rochester Adams
Club: Nationals, US Soccer Development Academy
National/International: Olympic Development Program#GoBlue | #NewBlue pic.twitter.com/2g3aghum5T
Welcome to the U-M family @kclaw8!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) March 26, 2020
Position: Forward
Hometown: Monroe, Connecticut
High School: Masuk High School
Club: Connecticut Football Club, Elite Clubs National League
National/International: US Youth National Team#GoBlue | #NewBlue pic.twitter.com/p9DjhYtK8F
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Juwan Howard Talks Livers, Wagner, the NBA and More
• TheWolverine Staff: Thursday Chat: U-M and 5-Star Josh Christopher, Harbaugh's new Commits and More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Reasons for Optimism in 2020
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Zavier Simpson Reflects on his Michigan Career
• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Making the Case: Five-Star Shooting Guard Josh Christopher
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook