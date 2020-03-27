News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"When Michigan first jumped in, most (myself included) guffawed some and felt it had little chance. But, the Wolverines plugged away and now seem to be in pretty good condition to add Christopher as the cherry on top of an impressive class in [head coach Juwan] Howard's first year.”
— Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi, discussing Michigan's pursuit of Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Juwan Howard Talks Livers, Wagner, the NBA and More

• TheWolverine Staff: Thursday Chat: U-M and 5-Star Josh Christopher, Harbaugh's new Commits and More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Reasons for Optimism in 2020

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Zavier Simpson Reflects on his Michigan Career

• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Making the Case: Five-Star Shooting Guard Josh Christopher

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}