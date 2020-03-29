The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 29
Tweets of the day
Here’s the daily entry in the @bobwojnowski photo gallery “A Columnist Reminisces about Michigan Football in the 40s” — one of the many eras he covered....😈 pic.twitter.com/a9JImD3u86— angelique (@chengelis) March 28, 2020
In 1974, there was another Big Ten Athletics Directors Vote to determine who would be the conference representative at the 1975 Rose Bowl. Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson explains just prior to kickoff of the 1974 Michigan-Ohio State football game. pic.twitter.com/7ewlmvUlCr— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) March 28, 2020
Come join us bro! Be a part of something special! #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/cQkrjy16I7— Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) March 28, 2020
In 2008, @kporter12 scored 4️⃣ goals against Niagara, setting the record for the most in a single game in Regionals history.#NCAAHockey | @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/TGlx72zS9G— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 28, 2020
#OTD: March 28, 2001 - Rich Hill threw a career high 8 strikeouts as @umichbaseball beat Oakland University 3-0 at Ray Fisher Stadium. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/xTcKtHbtPs— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 28, 2020
How to feel after receiving a 60-day free trial for instant access to all Michigan football, basketball and recruiting content at The Wolverine.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 28, 2020
Use promo code Blue60: https://t.co/yKrnZYKcAo pic.twitter.com/6hk0pwDplx
Stuck inside realizing the ELITE 8 should be on right now pic.twitter.com/VFVBZIf1AN— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 28, 2020
The interesting thing about early NBA Draft declarations in 2020?— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2020
With only a small possibility for a combine and pre draft workouts, many prospects are simply declaring to receive feedback based on previous in-season scouting.
Will be interesting who stays in and who doesn't.
Let’s go 〽️ Nation! There is a trip to the Final Four on the line for some of the hardest working, smartest individuals I know. VOTE today!#GoBlue https://t.co/bgrs8CGA0Z— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) March 28, 2020
If you are a football person please join the challenge of posting a football photo. No description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures. Missing football so very much! @zak_zinter @Preston_Zinter @paul_zinter pic.twitter.com/ds3SRyA6Nd— Tiffany Zinter (@zintertiffany) March 28, 2020
I’m hugging my 18 year old son to congratulate him on getting accepted to my alma mater, the @UMich. And as I hug him, time shifts, and I’m suddenly 18 again, being hugged by my parents as *I* get accepted to Michigan. And that was it. I’m SOBBING. All of it full circle. #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/Ag8FX8jHNL— Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) March 28, 2020
Thankful for it all! 🙏🏾— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) March 28, 2020
when life was fun😢 pic.twitter.com/VpTsp5pyz0— Mike Danna (@M_Danna4) March 28, 2020
#OTD: @TylerClary wins two NCAA Titles on March 28, 2009. #GoBlue | @umichswimdive 〽️ pic.twitter.com/a863AcyImx— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 28, 2020
WOW! GOD IS GREAT! BEYOND BLESSED & GRATEFUL TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN! THANK YOU @CoachNua FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY! #GOBLUE 💙💛@teamlillard7on7 @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/nP6wXkfndz— ‘21 Patrick Hisatake (@knkzz_) March 28, 2020
Recognizing the unprecedented circumstances of the #COVID19 pandemic, @UMichHR is trying to anticipate the needs of the U-M community and respond with supportive measures to meet those needs. For updated benefits information visit: https://t.co/RtbKQLDTQ5 pic.twitter.com/pdCzWFhCV4— University of Michigan (@UMich) March 28, 2020
It wasn't the biggest building on our campus, nor the prettiest. But 100 years ago, it was state-of-the-art for stopping the spread of infectious diseases.— Michigan Medicine (@umichmedicine) March 28, 2020
Learn how our Contagious Hospital paved the way for #COVID19 care we're giving today: https://t.co/sKnNH7yQRE #michmed150 pic.twitter.com/QnPDV8WFMI
This is a photo of history being made.— Michigan Medicine (@umichmedicine) March 28, 2020
It's the first delivery of donated #PPE supplies arriving at our hospital this week to protect our staff during #COVID19 care.
You can help us too - visit https://t.co/qwpp40oSuT to learn how. We're open today 12-5 p.m.! Drive up & donate. pic.twitter.com/X2jYJNqwkT
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football, Basketball Thoughts: Will There be a Season? That and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Calls a Five-Star Recruit
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Cesar Ruiz now Consistently Being Projected as a First-Round Pick
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Season in Review: Forwards and Centers
• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: Year 1 Through the Eyes of Juwan Howard
