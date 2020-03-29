News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 29

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"The floor is slippery too. Think one of their players fell a couple years ago and there is still one wet spot."
— Michigan freshman guard Franz Wagner on Instagram when asked about MSU's court, referring to when his older brother, Moe, 'broke Nick Ward's ankles' in U-M's 2018 victory at the Breslin Center.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football, Basketball Thoughts: Will There be a Season? That and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Calls a Five-Star Recruit

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Cesar Ruiz now Consistently Being Projected as a First-Round Pick

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Season in Review: Forwards and Centers

• Brendan Quinn, The Athletic: Year 1 Through the Eyes of Juwan Howard

