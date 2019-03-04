Junior @Xaviersimpson3 earned his third double-double of the season and first points-assists double-double for Michigan since @1CMatthews did it Nov. 26, 2017.



Simpson had 10 assists (his 5th time this season with 10-or-more) and 12 points for the Wolverines today.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0BZTs55CiF