The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 4
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 69, Maryland 62@Xaviersimpson3 has 10 assists and 12 points, while @JonTeske has 11 points and 10 rebounds for 2 Wolverine double-doubles at Maryland.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/PUbckFIT7X— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 3, 2019
Zavier Simpson hook shots are truly a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/K3B4JCyim9— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 3, 2019
Check out our complete highlights at Maryland pic.twitter.com/wXji7pLvUx— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 4, 2019
"I'm really proud of our guys. We've had some good road wins this year; this one's gonna measure up with any of them."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 3, 2019
- @JohnBeilein, on @umichbball win at Maryland pic.twitter.com/WD5sbSdDzn
.@stephenbardo tried running hooks long before @Xaviersimpson3 was born.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 3, 2019
It didn't go well, even against players his size.
Consider him very impressed. pic.twitter.com/qf44fx75ro
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 earned his third double-double of the season and first points-assists double-double for Michigan since @1CMatthews did it Nov. 26, 2017.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 3, 2019
Simpson had 10 assists (his 5th time this season with 10-or-more) and 12 points for the Wolverines today.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/0BZTs55CiF
Freshman @_iggy_braz notched his 9th 20-point effort, scoring 21 for the Maize and Blue #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/RuSk0WcJsG— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 3, 2019
Junior @JonTeske earned his third straight double-double and sixth of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while also adding a pair of blocks for the Wolverines#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/gVTinkzpAY— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 3, 2019
Chase is having himself a great day. @Chase_Winovich— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019
Be sure to catch our guys at the #NFLCombine live until March 4, on @nflnetwork.#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/xOUEMzsyg7
38" vertical for @RashanAGary, good for 4th-best on the defensive line!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019
Be sure to catch our guys at the #NFLCombine live until March 4, on @nflnetwork.#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/ve2X7jUc09
▪️ 26 reps— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019
▪️ 4.58 40-yard dash
▪️ 38" vertical
▪️ 120" broad jump#GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/u2w7vm9knc
Huge day from @Chase_Winovich! #GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/0YV9530bkz— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019
Devin Bush, 🙌— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019
Be sure to catch our guys at the #NFLCombine live until March 4, on @nflnetwork.#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/z6EX3xyQKp
Devin Bush had himself an #NFLCombine!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019
UNREAL STATS. 😤#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/zxg0pax4Ko
David Long gets his #NFLCombine started with 15 reps on the bench press!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019
Be sure to catch our guys at the #NFLCombine live until March 4, on @nflnetwork.#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/cb9emDY9am
No pressure for Rashan Gary.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 4, 2019
This is your guy on the defensive line. #GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Sg4qHNGQyW
DEVIN BUSH! 🏃💨— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019
4.44u on his first attempt. @_Dbush11
Be sure to catch our guys at the #NFLCombine live until March 4, on @nflnetwork.#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/uQtixoZn0y
4.61u for @RashanAGary in the 40. 🏃💨💨— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 3, 2019
At 277 pounds. 😤
Be sure to catch our guys at the #NFLCombine live until March 4, on @nflnetwork.#GoBlue x #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/U4HG5BKHv9
Chase wants to prove his worth every single day.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 4, 2019
⁰This guy is a winner. #GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/J9fHE4Y4DJ
Let's get this, @dljxxii!! #GoBlue x #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/2cXNSyEaKo— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 4, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: “Pruned” Wolverines Come Back Stronger ... Again
• Andrew Hussey, Sunday Live Blog: Michigan Wolverines At The NFL Combine
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Top Maryland, 69-62
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football: NFL Combine Rewind - Zach Gentry And Karan Higdon
• Theo Mackie, The Michigan Daily : Wolverines beat Maryland 69-62 to keep Big Ten hopes alive
