Keep it locked here all afternoon as we provide updates surrounding the six Wolverine players at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. Defensive lineman Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary, along with linebacker Devin Bush Jr. will be participating in on-field drills today.

Sunday's Updates:

12:20 p.m. — Retired Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kyle Williams analyzed Gary. “We saw him earlier on the bag drills, you were talking about finishing and burst, he probably had the most noticeable at the top of the move, top of the bag, closing the distance burst of any of these guys so far,” Williams said.

12:06 p.m.— The official 40-yard dash times came in. Gary had a time of 4.58 and Winovich had a time of 4.59, which were the third and fourth best times among defensive lineman respectively.





12:02 p.m. — When going through on the field drills, both Gary and Winovich looked smooth. “I’m a Winovich guy,” Jeremiah said. “I’m a card carrying member of the Winovich fan club.”

11:45 a.m. — The broadcast discussed how Gary compared with another defensive lineman Montez Sweat, who had the fastest 40-yard time of 4.42. “Gary had so much more power,” Jeremiah said. “He’s able to really snap into people. He can win in a variety of ways, that’s where the lack of production comes from. “Gary is more stout and stronger at the point of attack. He can convert speed to power.” In Winovich’s second 40-yard dash, he had an unofficial time of 4.69 “He’s helped himself Rich,” Jeremiah said. “He plays so hard and he’s got that push pull where he will get into a lineman push him then pull him straight into the ground.” NFL Network analyst Charles Davis talked about how he had been performing. “Winovich, I think there were concerns about athleticism coming in, he’s helping erase that,” Davis said.

11:31 a.m. — Gary dropped his 40-yard dash time to 4.59 on his second attempt. “He is a freak,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “Now the question is the production hasn’t always matched the athletic ability and that’s a little bit of the question mark with him because he should dominate every single game with the skill he possesses.”

4.59 in Rashan Gary’s second 40-yard dash attempt. You had a freak on your team @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/BYTVc3MYn1 — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 3, 2019

Rashan Gary is a super freak. Some of these d-line times make the WR times look pedestrian. — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) March 3, 2019

Okay. Rashan Gary just ran 4.59.



Again, you can put him at DE, DT, Corner, don’t matter. Put him on my defense and I’ll maximize his talent. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) March 3, 2019

11:24 a.m. — Winovich in his first attempt at the 40-yard dash had an unofficial time of 4.60 with a 10-yard split of 1.57. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said this was a "phenomenal" time for him.

Ooooh. Chase Winovich with a 4.6 - 1.57 10? Okay. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) March 3, 2019

11:09 a.m. — In his first attempt at the 40-yard dash, Gary had an unofficial time of 4.61, with a 10-yard split of 1.63.

Rashan Gary, who's 6-4, 277 pounds ran 4.61. Wow.pic.twitter.com/ZOHuD4Ea0u — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 3, 2019

Rashan Gary: 4.61u at 280 pounds. At 277 pounds.



F-R-E-A-K — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 3, 2019

EDGE Rashan Gary #Michigan



40: 4.61

10: 1.63



For context, Demarcus Lawrence ran a 4.69 and 1.63. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2019

10:23 am —

EDGE, DT, LB day here at the Combine.



Eager to see Nick Bosa, Josh Allen and Rashan Gary light it up. Ed Oliver only doing the jumps. #2019Combine — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 3, 2019

The things I’m hearing about Rashan Gary’s workout times....borderline impossible — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 3, 2019

When Rashan Gary tears it up in his workouts, the proper question is why didn’t he dominate at the college level?

On a team that has been churning out dominant DLinemen.



And why will that change at the next level?



Not a first round risk I’m ready to take — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) March 3, 2019