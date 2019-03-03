Ticker
Sunday Live Blog: Michigan Wolverines At The NFL Combine

Andrew Hussey
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Uf8sm4egkhvcak6shs2v
Chase Winovich will compete today in the NFL Combine.
USA Today Sports Images

Keep it locked here all afternoon as we provide updates surrounding the six Wolverine players at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Defensive lineman Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary, along with linebacker Devin Bush Jr. will be participating in on-field drills today.

Sunday's Updates: 

12:20 p.m. — Retired Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kyle Williams analyzed Gary.

“We saw him earlier on the bag drills, you were talking about finishing and burst, he probably had the most noticeable at the top of the move, top of the bag, closing the distance burst of any of these guys so far,” Williams said.

12:06 p.m.— The official 40-yard dash times came in.

Gary had a time of 4.58 and Winovich had a time of 4.59, which were the third and fourth best times among defensive lineman respectively.



12:02 p.m. — When going through on the field drills, both Gary and Winovich looked smooth.

“I’m a Winovich guy,” Jeremiah said. “I’m a card carrying member of the Winovich fan club.”

11:45 a.m. — The broadcast discussed how Gary compared with another defensive lineman Montez Sweat, who had the fastest 40-yard time of 4.42.

“Gary had so much more power,” Jeremiah said. “He’s able to really snap into people. He can win in a variety of ways, that’s where the lack of production comes from.

“Gary is more stout and stronger at the point of attack. He can convert speed to power.”

In Winovich’s second 40-yard dash, he had an unofficial time of 4.69

“He’s helped himself Rich,” Jeremiah said. “He plays so hard and he’s got that push pull where he will get into a lineman push him then pull him straight into the ground.”

NFL Network analyst Charles Davis talked about how he had been performing.

“Winovich, I think there were concerns about athleticism coming in, he’s helping erase that,” Davis said.

11:31 a.m. — Gary dropped his 40-yard dash time to 4.59 on his second attempt.

“He is a freak,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “Now the question is the production hasn’t always matched the athletic ability and that’s a little bit of the question mark with him because he should dominate every single game with the skill he possesses.”

11:24 a.m. — Winovich in his first attempt at the 40-yard dash had an unofficial time of 4.60 with a 10-yard split of 1.57.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said this was a "phenomenal" time for him.

11:09 a.m. — In his first attempt at the 40-yard dash, Gary had an unofficial time of 4.61, with a 10-yard split of 1.63.

10:23 am —

---

