The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 5

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. Nebraska

Sport: Men's Basketball

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

What: Michigan vs. Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament

Sport: Women's Basketball

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Whether it’s the largest stadium, whether it’s the largest indoor facility, largest weight room, just to be a part of something as special as this place, I just feel very, very fortunate to be a part of this family and a part of this university."
— New Michigan safeties coach Bob Shoop on joining Michigan's coaching staff

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Buzz On Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Austin Davis After Granting Him A Fifth YearChris Balas • TheWolverine

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Bob Shoop On Joining U-M's Staff, Mike Zordich On Seldon, Thomas & More

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Spring Preview: Michigan's Top Returning Statistical Leaders On Defense

Lex Knapp, The Knight Report: B1G Wrestling - Analyzing the lightweight brackets of the tournament

{{ article.author_name }}