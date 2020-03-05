The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 5
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. Nebraska
Sport: Men's Basketball
Time: 6:30 PM ET
Channel: Fox Sports 1
***
What: Michigan vs. Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament
Sport: Women's Basketball
Time: 6:30 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Love you bro @JonTeske https://t.co/KXJL9si4VF— Xavier Simpson (@Xaviersimpson3) March 5, 2020
Duncan Robinson's 27 PTS tied the most in a game in @NBAHistory by a player who didn't attempt a 2-pointer or free throw (Robert Horry, 1996). @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/dNsujRe6oQ— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 5, 2020
Duncan Robinson (7/8) put on a 3PT clinic in the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XLrKvayxO9— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2020
The play that Jon Teske will remember forever?— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 4, 2020
His dunk in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game against Purdue.
Who could forget?
〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/jq0nLX4r50
Zavier Simpson says his favorite memory as a Michigan player was taking the time to look around before taking the floor for the national championship game in 2018.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 4, 2020
〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/XpY8KNOb3a
Who would win in a game of 1 on 1 between freshman year Zavier Simpson and senior year Zavier Simpson?— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 4, 2020
Senior year would win 11-4, but a fight would break out 😂 pic.twitter.com/jfYNjvpBiF
Austin Davis was "super excited" when Juwan Howard invited him back for his fifth year. pic.twitter.com/7SlnKONlGK— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 4, 2020
#Michigan redshirt junior center Austin Davis will return next year for his fifth-year senior season. https://t.co/1fc9oqq3Hi— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) March 4, 2020
Introducing https://t.co/TAuzHi7hnf’s All-Combine Offensive Team! pic.twitter.com/YixsyEt31v— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2020
And he's just getting started 😤@_Dbush11 pic.twitter.com/1k7JzWs1Iv— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 4, 2020
Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich on In The Trenches with @JonJansen77, on early enrollee Andre Seldon: "I’m really impressed with that guy. Academically, I’m getting reports — through the roof. It’s like him on the field. He’s very competitive ... He's competitive as hell"— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 4, 2020
With the #B1G wrestling tournament this weekend, @LKallday189 offers his take on how each weight class will perform on the big stage. https://t.co/rExzhFx1t4— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) March 4, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Buzz On Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Austin Davis After Granting Him A Fifth YearChris Balas • TheWolverine
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Bob Shoop On Joining U-M's Staff, Mike Zordich On Seldon, Thomas & More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Spring Preview: Michigan's Top Returning Statistical Leaders On Defense
• Lex Knapp, The Knight Report: B1G Wrestling - Analyzing the lightweight brackets of the tournament
---
