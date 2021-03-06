 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will next play at MSU tomorrow.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at the Big Ten Championships

Sport: Wrestling

When: 10:00 AM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

What: Michigan @ Minnesota

Sport: Hockey

When: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Quote of the day

"Michigan opens up as an 11.5-point favorite over Michigan State for Sunday’s game at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, per @BSSportsbook. The Wolverines just demolished the Spartans by 19 Thursday and had a 28-point lead before garbage time."
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Beats MSU, Wins Big Ten Title ... but Isn't Done

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Juwan Howard Named a Semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Opinion: MSU Game is Personal for Howard, and That Won't Change

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: What They're Saying About Michigan's win Over MSU, Outright Big Ten Title

• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Michigan Secures Big Ten Title, Likely No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament

