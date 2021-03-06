The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 6
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at the Big Ten Championships
Sport: Wrestling
When: 10:00 AM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
What: Michigan @ Minnesota
Sport: Hockey
When: 5:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Friday Mood. 🙌— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 5, 2021
Officially naming this @umichbball dance the @JuwanHoward 🕺 pic.twitter.com/1X7EJdwlTY
What a special night! #BigTenChamps https://t.co/IRJMXaHoaU— Jon Sanderson (@CampSanderson) March 5, 2021
Starting to see teams locked into their seeds. 🔒— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 5, 2021
Here's how the Big Ten Tournament bracket would look if it started today, with the newly-crowned Champs at the top. 👑 pic.twitter.com/pdVYmyaUGq
Michigan opens up as an 11.5-point favorite over Michigan State for Sunday’s game at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, per @BSSportsbook.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 5, 2021
The Wolverines just demolished the Spartans by 19 Thursday and had a 28-point lead before garbage time.
🏆 AWARD UPDATE 🏆— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 5, 2021
Juwan Howard has been named a semifinalist for the @NaismithTrophy Coach the Year! One of 10 coaches to make the list ...
Awards & Honors ⤵️https://t.co/gFfy5ZI6sZ#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/DRpKa2wpNt
Congratulations to our very own Max Wittenberg! Longtime @PistonsAcademy player & coach, now a member of @umichbball serving as a student manager. Keep up the great work! https://t.co/dVDefSLff4— Pistons Academy (@PistonsAcademy) March 5, 2021
Congrats to Godson/nephew @theashersmith for all your hard work as a 4 year student manager @umichbball #bigtentitle #leader #brightfuture @UmichBballMGRs— Coach Michael Massucci (@CoachMassucci) March 5, 2021
@JuwanHoward @ShrineSports @CHSL1926 pic.twitter.com/qEer92HkNm
https://t.co/lWOPsz3vb6 pic.twitter.com/30VeZ8hxpd— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 5, 2021
R U Ready!?— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 5, 2021
3 hrs til puck drop 😤#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/QnczYkLxCd
Jam out with Jack Summers Gameday Playlist 🎶 pic.twitter.com/UjXWUunIJt— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 5, 2021
Collect moments - and these trading cards!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 5, 2021
Download our 4th set of trading cards on our #HailFromHome page: https://t.co/aaDVhnQuPM#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/YDEvZ1NkE5
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan pic.twitter.com/UG3DKmKFWi— Samuel Okunlola (@Samokunlola87) March 5, 2021
FINAL against No. 14 Rutgers with the Molly Garrett game-winner in overtime!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/owf29WvNu8— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) March 5, 2021
Back HOME.#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/84UOGzv6m4— Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) March 5, 2021
It’s a #GoBlue brotherhood. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/isAisYrjSg— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 5, 2021
Ready for the nightcap. Here's what we have coming up:— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 5, 2021
100 BK: Davis (A), Storms (A), Aaronson (A), King (B)
100 BR: Chan (A), Hunter (B), Bornstein (B), McCurdy (C)
200 FL: Carl (A), Szabados (B), Morici (B)
200 Freestyle Relay#GoBlue https://t.co/ynmDEPnFCo
AJ BORNSTEIN! In a tight team race like this, every point matters. And AJ just got his hand on the wall -- by .01 -- to win the swimoff and qualify for the consolation final of the 100 BR tonight. #GoBlue— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 5, 2021
100 BR: There's a SCHOOL RECORD swim for Will Chan, who goes 51.03 to take the second seed for tonight's final.— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 5, 2021
Mason Hunter comes in ninth and will be in the consolation final.
AJ Bornstein tied for 16th and will be in a swim-off to determine his fate for tonight. #GoBlue
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways: Michigan Beats MSU, Wins Big Ten Title ... but Isn't Done
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Juwan Howard Named a Semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Opinion: MSU Game is Personal for Howard, and That Won't Change
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: What They're Saying About Michigan's win Over MSU, Outright Big Ten Title
• Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: College Basketball Rankings: Michigan Secures Big Ten Title, Likely No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament
---
