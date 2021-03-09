TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 9

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 9
Tweets Of The Day
"Once I get drafted it's gonna change her life forever." @UMichFootball edge rusher @OfficialKwity talks about fulfilling a promise to his mom ❤️🏈 pic.twitter.com/FQoqGrEESf— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 8, 2021
Got to celebrate with the 🐐 after practice today.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 8, 2021
Congrats again to @nazhillmon on being named the Big Ten Player of the Year! #goblue pic.twitter.com/kmNAw6mwDL
A starter in all 18 games this season and our leader in three-pointers, @hbrown_5 was our Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner. #goblue pic.twitter.com/JL21IvfNXZ— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 8, 2021
▪️ 17.4 ppg— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 8, 2021
▪️ 4.0 rpg
▪️ 3.2 apg
▪️ 13 double-figure games
▪️ 5 20-point games@leigha32brown earns #B1G second-team honors from both the coaches and media. #goblue pic.twitter.com/1cwFfPpcD6
▪️ 25.1 ppg— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 8, 2021
▪️ 11.3 rpg
▪️ 64.5 FG%
▪️ 12 double-doubles
▪️ 50-point, 16-rebound game
0⃣0⃣ @nazhillmon is the consensus #B1G Player of the Year, the first player in program history to earn the honor. #goblue pic.twitter.com/rxcdJflvGA
Started from a card table... now we’re here. 💙💛 https://t.co/MN1CC5eqnc— Abigail O'Connor (@A_OConnorRD) March 8, 2021
Sometimes all it takes is just seeing the ball go in pic.twitter.com/l2bizGZCYH— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 8, 2021
The regular season is over and to copy a phrase from my friend M. Twain, the demise of home court advantage was greatly exaggerated. Home teams won 57.5% of conference games, with an average margin of 2.45. This beats the previous lows set in '17 (59.0%, 2.79), but not by much!— Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) March 8, 2021
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Eli Brooks’ Importance To His Team
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Spring Ball Breakdown: Power Ranking Michigan's Defensive Position Groups
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Will Evans Snap Michigan's RB Drought In The NFL Draft? Mel Kiper Weighs In
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Deon Johnson, Curtis Blackwell, Devin Gardner Talk Michigan
• Steve Kornacki, The Kornacki Wolverine Report: Juwan Discusses the Absolute Need for More Aggressive Play After Loss at MSU
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook