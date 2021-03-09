 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 9
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 9

I know how badly he really wants to be out there for his team, and being a senior and with the Big Ten tournament coming up, every player want to be ready to play and compete in this tournament."
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard on senior guard Eli Brooks, who went down with an ankle injury against MSU Sunday
Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Eli Brooks’ Importance To His Team

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Spring Ball Breakdown: Power Ranking Michigan's Defensive Position Groups

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Will Evans Snap Michigan's RB Drought In The NFL Draft? Mel Kiper Weighs In

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Deon Johnson, Curtis Blackwell, Devin Gardner Talk Michigan

Steve Kornacki, The Kornacki Wolverine Report: Juwan Discusses the Absolute Need for More Aggressive Play After Loss at MSU

