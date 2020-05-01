The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 1
Tweets of the day
Excited to be part of such a special moment for the graduates of @MichiganRoss, and in some great company @TomBrady 🐐🦈— Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) April 30, 2020
Congrats to the class of 2020! https://t.co/5DAe3CQQMm
.@JonJansen77 is joined by @AdamSchefter on today's episode of 'In the Trenches'. Listen to hear Adam's post-draft thoughts on Wolverines in the NFL and learn about his journey from Ann Arbor to ESPN.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 30, 2020
〽🎙» https://t.co/6te4BmZP4J pic.twitter.com/33KLGbUTDw
Michigan’s Juwan Howard just offered five-star junior Charles Bediako during his zoom meeting, he told @Stockrisers. https://t.co/m3L4ez76pj— Jake (@jakeweingarten) May 1, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor! pic.twitter.com/dsUGhpaPyp— Charles A. Bediako (@CBediako) May 1, 2020
We’ll miss the procession, and the remarks, and seeing the stadium filled with proud friends and family members this Saturday, but we’re excited to celebrate with our #Wolverines online this weekend at https://t.co/E4Ai9WuDn4. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/tz9Xo9SVkU— University of Michigan (@UMich) April 30, 2020
Everyone with sleeve stripes except Anthony Carter. Strange. pic.twitter.com/BeoTSkmFdi— Addicted to Helmets (@addicted2helmet) April 30, 2020
In honor of the Class of 2020, it's time for an alumni roll call. What year did you graduate from U-M? #MGoGrad 🎓 pic.twitter.com/sRwZA20Yw8— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 30, 2020
#WHODAT ⚜️🐻 pic.twitter.com/Un6lEg6VWv— King Ruiz 🐻 (@_OverCees) April 30, 2020
2016 Michigan team 🐐 https://t.co/kvdIH7zruE— Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) May 1, 2020
My favorite memory of this game. #TBT #CFBClassics #Michigan #OSU #TheRivalry pic.twitter.com/0FMaJAPYQI— Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) May 1, 2020
Random mom question during 2016 Michigan-Ohio State game: “Whatever happened to the Australian kicker from Michigan?” #randommom— angelique (@chengelis) May 1, 2020
That 2016 Defense was REAL! 🔥🔥#GoBlue〽️— 𝐍.𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥-𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 (@HillNikhai) May 1, 2020
N🚫 NEGATIVITY #GoBlue— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) April 30, 2020
#OTD in 2008 @umichsoftball beat Florida State at Alumni Field (6-2) and (8-4) Alessandra Giampaolo had 4 hits. Sam Findlay hit her 19th HR of the year and Fr. @7ordan7aylor won her 25th game of the season in the circle. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tQdsa5hkrp— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) April 30, 2020
Four U-M professors have been elected to the National Academy of Sciences. https://t.co/A4Rc76eTgx— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 30, 2020
Recruiting. Fun times.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) April 30, 2020
#OTD in 2003 sophomore Michelle daCosta was named All B1G for the second consecutive year. @umichwtennis #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KZcOdbT4Ty— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) April 30, 2020
This feature on @_gabb5y_ was in the works when the season was canceled. Growing up just down the road, she lived her dream this year as a gymnast at Michigan. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EOj4OPRsyL— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 30, 2020
Top 13 🪐 Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/3F6EROSIRV— Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins ⁹⁰ (@TyrionI27) April 30, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan Univeristy @CoachBobShoop @CoachFucetola @BrianDohn247 @alexgleitman @NextLevelQBs @AntoineSabb @RivalsFriedman @rivalsmike @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/0Z2YPUMrrJ— Keon Sabb (@keon_sabb) April 30, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Georiga Institute of Technology #TogetherWeSwarm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/n1bByStqhW— Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@DEdwards__) April 30, 2020
Top Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff: Chat: Michigan's 10-man NFL Draft Class, Harbaugh's hot Recruiting Stretch and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Intel on top Michigan OL Target Rocco Spindler
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 OL Drew Kendall Goes in Depth on Michigan, Decision Timeline
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Impact of Michigan Commit Myles Rowser Opening up his Recruitment
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Myles Rowser Updates his Recruitment Status
