The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 16
Tweets of the day
Leaping into the weekend like @OfficialBraylon!!!#GoBlue 〽️ | #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/XfneDS2czh— Learfield IMG College Audio (@LearfieldAudio) May 15, 2020
Happy 50th, @DesmondHoward! 🎂🎉 #21at50 https://t.co/G40ooffb3N— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 15, 2020
Bet that up !— G5 (@gilesjackson__) May 15, 2020
We the first to wear it 〽️ one of a kind https://t.co/VYgbEjlZSl
First College Football Players to wear Zero 〽️〽️〽️ #GoBlue @gilesjackson__ @AndreSeldonjr @UMichFootball @UMich pic.twitter.com/vGngWJDjsA— hueyz. (@hueyzgfx) May 15, 2020
〽️🏈 CB @andreseldonjr is going to be wearing #0 for Michigan this season #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iXFQGTX2ld— Wolverine Sports TV (@WOLVSportsnite) May 15, 2020
We had many distinguished alumni and special guest speakers join us for commencement this year, including @TomBrady, BGS '99, and coaches @CoachJim4UM, BA '86, and @JuwanHoward, BGS '95.— Ross School of Bus. (@MichiganRoss) May 15, 2020
Read more about our speakers and what they had to say here: https://t.co/giFBBapRwh pic.twitter.com/i8GRyewWwk
Do you know who the 1st 〽️🏈 player was to catch a TD in 4 consecutive games?— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) May 15, 2020
If my memory serves me correct, it was...
Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern & Illinois - in 1968! pic.twitter.com/hZ571KEOeK
Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes & @CoachJim4UM for making this the best birthday! 〽️— 0 (@AndreSeldonjr) May 16, 2020
@AndreSeldonjr Happy Birthday to you🎂🎉🎈💙💛— Gilda Nunley-Jackson (@Momuv2brats) May 16, 2020
270😤💪🏻— Gabriel Newburg (@Gabe_Newburg) May 16, 2020
https://t.co/yv4HR5Uzb4 pic.twitter.com/E0zMDki0Nk— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 15, 2020
For those who saw and didn’t know...@jabbottum31 no-hit a loaded Cleveland Indians lineup, but it only included one MLB hall of Famer...— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 15, 2020
Jim Thome went 0-2 that day. #goblue https://t.co/NY8QeKbyrb
Big thanks to @NYRangers assistant coach and Michigan Hockey alum David Oliver, for checking in with our forwards and giving them some insight on how he is preparing to get back to hockey soon. #ProBlue #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/pzoOJZ8J0S— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 16, 2020
With spring upon us, we think about change, movement, and getting outside. Let the Alumni Education Gateway serve as a resource, with tips and ideas on how you can stretch your legs and plan for adventure. https://t.co/qdmfHvUuIu— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 15, 2020
EXTREMELY BLESSED AND HONORED TO SAY THAT I HAVE RECEIVED A SCHOLARSHIP OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN!!! @AllenTrieu @UMichFootball @CoachNua #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bjH9LPR21x— D-tay (@Davontemiles90) May 15, 2020
OTD in 2008 @umichbaseball beat Northwestern 9-4 at Ray Fisher Stadium. Junior Zach Putnam hit 2 home runs, Derek VanBuskirk and Nate Recknagel each homered as the Wolverine won their 40th game of the season. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hjxuGWeUl3— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 15, 2020
It was Friday Night game night! Tonight we had a virtual escape room with A Jumanji theme. Congrats to our winners - Heart of Jumanji #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/clUtfcUbm9— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) May 15, 2020
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Andre Seldon and Giles Jackson Will Wear No. 0 Next Year for Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan to Land key Defensive Target
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: How Michigan Football's Offense Will Help its Defense out
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Josh Gattis has Plans for his Running Backs
• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: What Cade McNamara Brings as a Dark Horse in Michigan's Starting Quarterback Battle
