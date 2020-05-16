News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I will be wearing number #0 at the University of Michigan. Best birthday gift ever! Ecstatic to know what number I'll be representing the University in [Michigan]."
— Michigan freshman cornerback Andre Seldon on Twitter yesterday, revealing he'll be wearing the No. 0 jersey in 2020
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Andre Seldon and Giles Jackson Will Wear No. 0 Next Year for Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan to Land key Defensive Target

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: How Michigan Football's Offense Will Help its Defense out

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Josh Gattis has Plans for his Running Backs

• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: What Cade McNamara Brings as a Dark Horse in Michigan's Starting Quarterback Battle

