News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-17 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"15 Saturdays until college football."
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter yesterday, while displaying a picture of an energized Big House
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Recapping a Busy Week for Michigan Football and Basketball

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Purdue Analyst — 'Nojel Eastern is an Elite Defender'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel on Michigan DB Recruiting

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Video: Q&A With Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen

• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: Oklahoma is Latest Contender With Donovan Edwards

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}