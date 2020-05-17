The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 17
Tweets of the day
Nothing new under the sun except #onlydefensiveplayertowinaheisman 🤷🏾♂️😂 #buildyourlegend #interceptwines @jalenramsey https://t.co/4hCf3ExpRh— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) May 16, 2020
The University of Michigan and the Jordan Brand from Nike. Partners so our student/athletes can wear the best gear in America. 〽️〽️Go Blue pic.twitter.com/Z6odfZzWQW— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 16, 2020
15 Saturdays until college football pic.twitter.com/W3ZSQWiHAh— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 16, 2020
MAAR appreciation tweet. Like it up. pic.twitter.com/tjDZ4mBbWt— WC (@WolverineCorner) May 16, 2020
May 16, 2020
Time for another #BlueCrew #STATurday morning!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 16, 2020
This week: our ace @JeffCriswell5 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/W3rwX2yksk
OTD in 1999 @umichbaseball beat Illinois 7-6 in B1G Tourney play in Columbus. The Wolverines won in dramatic form in the bottom of the 9th inning to advance. Sophomore David Parrish had a big day at the plate for the Maize & Blue. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GdPCYfNOkg— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 16, 2020
Miss watching these guys compete! #goblue pic.twitter.com/llw7pJ3PoM— Chris Fetter (@ChrisFetter41) May 16, 2020
Fitting to cap this week's #BlueCrew walk-up songs on Senior Day with our seniors.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 16, 2020
So, whose song is best?#Team154 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DnAitW1QPw
Head over to the @NCAAsoftball Facebook page at 9 p.m. (ET) tonight to relive all the seventh-inning dramatics of our 2014 NCAA Regional win at Arizona State.— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 16, 2020
💻 » https://t.co/tT8seW5i6M#GoBlue | #NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/6vhf81CAAf
#NCAASoftball Regionals Video Vault | 2014 | @umichsoftball vs @ASUSoftball https://t.co/XbtIxb1NNK— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 17, 2020
OTD in 2009 @umichsoftball beat Notre Dame 4-0 to win the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional Title. Bree Evans went 3 for 4 at the plate and scored the winning run on a Roya St. Clair RBI single. It was Michigan's 13 Regional Championship in program history. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WGo1kh2kfh— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 16, 2020
7lbs 12.5oz 20in God Blessed me with the greatest gift in the world. The feeling is truly indescribable. Welcome to the world, Romera LeeAnn Simmons, Daddy got you Forever! 🙏🏾💖— Jaaron Simmons (@J5immons) May 16, 2020
New 2022 Michigan offer Evan Stewart working with WR guru Margin Hooks #GoBlue https://t.co/6lhPEybC2L— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 16, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan! @4Warinner @Coach_Gattis @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball @DenmarkFootbal1 @L8onShor @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/vK90Iq0mKG— Dayne Shor (@DayneShor11) May 16, 2020
Wow‼️ After a great conversation with Coach Warinner, I’m truly blessed to have received an offer from The University of Michigan‼️@train0187 @GregPort17 @DemetricDWarren @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/jrUKN4UDcf— Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) May 16, 2020
#AGTG I am extremely honored and blessed to say I have received a offer from Michigan University 💛💙@AllenTrieu @TheD_Zone @RisingStars6 @Coach_Gattis pic.twitter.com/jiEkaDrX9d— Tay’Shawn Smoove Trent1️⃣5️⃣ (@TrentTayshawn) May 16, 2020
OTD in 2009 @umichgolf finished 5th at the NCAA Southwest Regional to advance to the NCAA Championship Tournament for the first time since 1997. Hear from Co Captains Bill Rankin and Nick Pumford. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Tn4dJvs1b0— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 16, 2020
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Recapping a Busy Week for Michigan Football and Basketball
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Purdue Analyst — 'Nojel Eastern is an Elite Defender'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel on Michigan DB Recruiting
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Video: Q&A With Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen
• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: Oklahoma is Latest Contender With Donovan Edwards
