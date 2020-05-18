News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-18 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Wishing you nothing but success & happiness in the future! M[ichigan basketball] FAMILY.”
— Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard on Twitter, bidding former U-M guard Cole Bajema farewell
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: A Peek Inside a Rival's Purported Plans

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan to Land Rivals250 Recruit

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Reaction and Analysis to Nojel Eastern's Transfer to Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Gattis Says 2020 Line Will be 'More Athletic'

• Andy Hamilton, TrackWrestling: Alec Pantaleo: My Wrestling Hero

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}