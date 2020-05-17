“When you look at the offensive line position, you potentially consider we have about three starters coming back,” Gattis said. “Considering Andrew Stueber is a guy who has played in the past, we have three guys who have starting experience with Ryan Hayes in the mix, as well. We feel like we have a good nucleus of guys that have played in games, whether it’s been late in games or starters, and then a good group of young guys that have been here over the past year or plus that have gained valuable experience from a depth standpoint.”

Left tackle Jon Runyan Jr., left guard Ben Bredeson, center Cesar Ruiz and right guard Mike Onwenu were all drafted last month, leaving only right tackle Jalen Mayfield as a returning starter. Gattis doesn’t seem at all concerned about the position.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis saw line coach Ed Warinner coach four players into this year’s NFL Draft. On Thursday, Gattis provided some eye opening news on the status of this year’s line … even without spring ball to season them.

But finding the best five in a short period of time, assuming there’s football this fall, remains a “big concern,” he said. Veterans like Chuck Filiaga and Joel Honigford have been waiting their turn, while freshmen like Trevor Keegan, Karsen Barnhart, Nolan Rumler and others are anxious to make a move up the depth chart.



“We were going to have a huge competition and find out who the best five were. That’s ultimately the number one job we have to be able to decide; who are the best five?” Gattis said. “Not necessarily he plays this position because maybe he played that in the past. We have to mix them all in. That’s been a huge challenge.”

It’s even bigger now that they can’t work with them in a hands-on capacity. All have been doing their best to stay in shape at home, however, and they’ve been extremely attentive during virtual learning time.

“We think they’ve been very engaged in meetings. I’m excited about the players we have,” Gattis said. “But I think where we’re missing spring ball … I think the challenge is trying to get those guys caught up to speed as a group. We’re not talking about one thing from a quarterback standpoint where it’s an individual on the offense. We’re talking about a unit, so we’re going to have to get caught up to speed.”

But the talent is there, he added … a lot of it. That should help in one area in particular.

“I’m excited … I think we actually can be a little bit more athletic up front,” Gattis said. “I think that’s going to help us significantly in the run game, but I think the challenge for this group will be catching up to our previous group in the pass protection game. I thought our group in the past had the ability to be elite pass protectors. This group has the ability to be a little more athletic in the run game.

“So, I think there are positives and negatives to each side. I think our ability to coach those guys up in both those areas is going to be key.”

Warinner has proven time and again he’s one of the best in the business, one of the reasons many believe the line could be outstanding by the end of the year.