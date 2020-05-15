The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 15
Tweets of the day
May 14, 2020
Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern has committed to Michigan, per his Twitter page.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 14, 2020
Freshman season:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 14, 2020
Sophomore season:
The Best place in America to be a student/athlete. The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Stay well 🙏🏻 Go Blue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/tyaaYY3dZs— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 14, 2020
What's the best rivalry in college football? 🤔— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 14, 2020
May 15, 2020 – Happy Birthday Desmond Howard! - https://t.co/n9a7KAuz9f pic.twitter.com/Je2yyK6Nhg— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) May 15, 2020
Top-35 junior Matthew Cleveland completed another virtual meeting with Michigan’s Juwan Howard last night. He will soon with Kansas’ staff tomorrow and NC State’s staff on Saturday, he told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) May 15, 2020
Sending Birthday Wishes to Adrien Nunez! Your work ethic and drive to get better is truly an inspiration 🙏🏽 ... we want you to have the best day with your family and friends today! 🎂〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/dLzIU2P5h0— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) May 14, 2020
It's time for some more #TBT Trivia!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 14, 2020
This week, @MLBNetwork aired #ProBlue @jabbottum31 's no-hitter and got us thinking...
Tell us your answer to this week's question ⬇️⬇️⬇️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/52ROel2do9
87 U-M student-athletes were recognized for their work in the classroom by being named to the 2020 Winter Academic All-Big Ten Team. https://t.co/eJWxTaVdji— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 14, 2020
Happy 18th birthday son love you @AndreSeldonjr pic.twitter.com/whWwRSeklg— Andre Seldon Sr (@dresel85) May 15, 2020
No. Ann Arbor reunite wit @AndreSeldonjr again and the family.〽️ https://t.co/dfpuAthq1k— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) May 14, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan University #GoBlue 〽️🏈@CoachEugene10 @second2nonej @jaynycbee @FBCoachDBrown @CjTurn2 pic.twitter.com/CMSnoqHLXd— Tyriq Blanding (@Tyriq58) May 14, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan‼️ @MZordich @CoachWash4 @sayren23 @YoureNextTrain1 pic.twitter.com/qMjyFhBA91— Jeadyn Lukus (@jlukus04) May 14, 2020
Cooking up another trip 🧑🍳😈🎵— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 15, 2020
The 14th U-M gymnast to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year is @sierrabbrooks_ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/l58n3V6SN9— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) May 14, 2020
Sierra Brooks of @UMichWGym selected as the 2019-20 #B1GWGym Freshman of the Year after collecting 11 event & all-around titles this season. pic.twitter.com/Vlub4NmiHQ— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) May 14, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Nojel Eastern Commits as a Transfer
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball ITF Extra: The Rest of the Nojel Eastern Story
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Josh Gattis — Quarterbacks are 'Dead Even'
• Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Podcast: Maize and Blue Breakdown — Nojel Eastern Commits, Wideouts Preview
• Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: Rivals Rankings Week: New 2021 LB Rankings
