“We’re in a three-man competition coming into the spring with Joe, Dylan and Cade. No one has got an advantage over either one. We’re excited about the guys we have on our roster. We’ve got to solve that situation down the road when we get the opportunity. No one has a leg up. It’s not based on depth chart last year, not based on skill set this year. Every guy is equal, and every guy is going to get the right opportunity to go out and compete and lead this team. When we have that answer is when they’ll know.”

— Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Thursday morning, discussing his quarterback battle