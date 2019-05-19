The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 19
Tweets of the Day:
INSTANT CLASSIC. #NCAASoftball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gD4we1SOwA— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 18, 2019
WOW. 😍 @meghanb_10 #NCAASoftball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9AT0UviSrJ— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 18, 2019
Marathon Victory. @umichsoftball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Pnz1TWZhys— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 18, 2019
All 👏 for @umichsoftball’s Meghan Beaubien.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 19, 2019
12 strikeouts in 12 innings of work to earn the W. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2FA5FVytcB
👀 Highlights from today's 12-inning walk-off win against James Madison. #NCAASoftball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tT4l3EQbsf— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 18, 2019
Post-game report from our memorable marathon vs JMU. #NCAASoftball #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XHVPY4NXZN— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 18, 2019
We'll do it again tomorrow! #NCAASoftball #GoBlue https://t.co/klhByPskoS— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 19, 2019
Michigan closes out the regular season with a win! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QPrEGVkJ7D— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 18, 2019
#OTD in 2003 Women's @UMichTrack completed the Big Ten Triple Crown.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 18, 2019
The Wolverines claimed the @bigten titles in Cross Country in the fall and both the indoor and outdoor Track & Field titles in the spring. It was the second time (1993-94) they swept the titles. pic.twitter.com/FuTVC8Wdgi
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, MICHIGAN WOLVERINES BASKETBALL NOON CHAT: Coaching Search Intel & Opinions
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Weekend Visitors - May 18, 2019
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Collin Gamble Wants To Visit
• Brandon Brown, Oak Park Sophomore Standout Rayshaun Benny Talks Visit, Return Plans, More
• Ryan Zucke, MLive.com: ‘Brilliant’ 12-inning pitching performance puts Michigan in regional final
---
