Committing tomorrow🤪😎 Thank you Lord🙏🏾

Got in some work today with @UMichFootball receiver @gilesjackson__ pic.twitter.com/SKH10dmME9

Onto the next chapter💙 pic.twitter.com/vpaQ7pQo2X

2021 Michigan QB commit J.J. McCarthy is transferring from Nazareth Academy in LaGrange, Ill. to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. https://t.co/dnS4qnJr4h

“You can’t be everything, but you can be anything you want when the work is done.” - @CoachJim4UM @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/asHbpWAdRj

Appreciate it. I’m working to the top https://t.co/O6wLYIp5xC

"I know they’re game planning as if the season will take place though.”

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook