News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 19

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I know they’re game planning as if the season will take place though.”
— Andre Seldon Sr., father of freshman cornerback Andre Seldon
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Percentages For 10 Of Michigan's Most Wanted Recruits

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: Closing In On A Transfer Pledge?

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M Football Parents Talk Possibilities Of A '20 Season, IMG Academy & More

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: How Jett Howard Playing At IMG Academy Can Help Michigan Basketball

Barry Tramel, The Oklahoman: Michigan football might need a new season opener in 2020; here's which team should step up

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}