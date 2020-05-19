The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 19
Tweets of the day
Committing tomorrow🤪😎— ⭕️Chaundee️⚠️Brown (@cbrownballin935) May 18, 2020
Thank you Lord🙏🏾
Got in some work today with @UMichFootball receiver @gilesjackson__ pic.twitter.com/SKH10dmME9— Jake Byrne (@jakebyrne_8) May 18, 2020
Onto the next chapter💙 pic.twitter.com/vpaQ7pQo2X— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) May 18, 2020
2021 Michigan QB commit J.J. McCarthy is transferring from Nazareth Academy in LaGrange, Ill. to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. https://t.co/dnS4qnJr4h— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 18, 2020
“You can’t be everything, but you can be anything you want when the work is done.” - @CoachJim4UM @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/asHbpWAdRj— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 18, 2020
Appreciate it. I’m working to the top https://t.co/O6wLYIp5xC— 𝕂𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕓 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟³ (@ikaleb35) May 19, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Percentages For 10 Of Michigan's Most Wanted Recruits
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: Closing In On A Transfer Pledge?
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M Football Parents Talk Possibilities Of A '20 Season, IMG Academy & More
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: How Jett Howard Playing At IMG Academy Can Help Michigan Basketball
• Barry Tramel, The Oklahoman: Michigan football might need a new season opener in 2020; here's which team should step up
---
