TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 28

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 28
Tweets of the day
Michigan has by far the best edits! (NOT COMMITTED) pic.twitter.com/wSASqGywqp— Rocco Spindler (@RoccoSpindler92) May 27, 2020
🚨IMG Academy Football New Player Profile:— Coach Bobby Acosta (@CoachBA1010) May 27, 2020
🔹Name: JJ McCarthy
🔹Position: QB
🔹Year: 2021
🔹GPA: 3.9
🔹Hometown: La Grange Park, IL
🔹Twitter: @jjmccarthy09
🔹Stars: 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
🎥Hudl: https://t.co/FmLMgTaI4R…
“Together We Will” pic.twitter.com/EwZb0X9ZzC
So proud of BIG Country!!!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) May 27, 2020
He is so dedicated to getting better & being the best leader, friend, student and role model he can be both on & off the court!!
Can't wait to get back at it in the fall! I will bring the pad!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 https://t.co/O6XNCHne56
not bad for a Michigan alum https://t.co/cgrcQXvNXj— Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) May 27, 2020
Thankful that I have received an offer from the Michigan Wolverines! #GoBlue @UMich pic.twitter.com/HEsjW5dpmC— Omaha biliew (@BiliewOmaha) May 28, 2020
✅ Preparing for unknowns when it comes to 2020-21 season— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 27, 2020
✅ Talking transfers@umichbball coach @JuwanHoward chats with @BTNRickPizzo below. pic.twitter.com/xxPrkvekWH
I'm leaving for my surgery in an hour & I'm thinking most of Larry Jr drive by grad party. Please help & share this tweet. I want 100s of people to drive by & wave at our Larry. He's been thru so much & does so much & helps others. June 27. 1 to 3. 1936 Triangle Lake. Howell. TY! pic.twitter.com/IZzKh5POxs— Prout Family (@gardens8) May 27, 2020
Rivals250 pass rusher and top Michigan target Dallas Turner (@UnoErra) warming up #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HqECQdB69Q— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 27, 2020
THIS YOUNG MAN @blake_corum IS HUNGRY !!! HE HAS A APPETITE FOR SUCCESS! Cant wait to see him PLAY THIS YEAR ! I AM A FAN SIR ! STAY FOCUSED AND HUMBLE! https://t.co/QTMsnb9Rxu— Blessed (@777blessed777) May 27, 2020
Top-32 prospects for the 2021 draft class. https://t.co/8oNaA3Xnru— Todd McShay (@McShay13) May 27, 2020
Chicago ✈️ Miami— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 27, 2020
Apparently a completely full flight. No social distancing on American lol. pic.twitter.com/nqKiH8GU4l
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• John Borton, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Some Hot News On Football Possibilities
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan's 4 Rivals100 Commits Are Now Tied For The 3rd-Most In The Nation
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Film Room: Michigan OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi Wants To 'Punish' Opponents
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Transfers Chaundee Brown, Nojel Eastern
• Adam Silverstein, CBS Sports: College football schedule 2020: Release of start times for early-season games delayed to later date
