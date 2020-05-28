 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 28
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 28

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"He’s a great kid, understands what he wants in life. He’s also a great student in the classroom, which we appreciate. His character … he’s a great kid, comes from a good family, his mom and dad raised him right."
— Juwan Howard on new Michigan transfer commit Chaundee Brown
Headlines of the day

John Borton, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Some Hot News On Football Possibilities

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan's 4 Rivals100 Commits Are Now Tied For The 3rd-Most In The Nation

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Film Room: Michigan OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi Wants To 'Punish' Opponents

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Transfers Chaundee Brown, Nojel Eastern

Adam Silverstein, CBS Sports: College football schedule 2020: Release of start times for early-season games delayed to later date

