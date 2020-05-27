Film Room: Michigan OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi Wants To 'Punish' Opponents
Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi sided with the Michigan Wolverines in March of 2019, and was the first commit in the class of 2021 for head coach Jim Harbaugh.
We caught up with Rivals midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt to get the breakdown on El-Hadi's game.
More Film Breakdowns
Michigan LB Commit Casey Phinney 'A Thumper'
'Super Athlete' Michigan TE Commit Louis Hansen Stretches Field
Michigan DL Commit TJ Guy Could Be 'A Mismatch'
Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson 'Thinks On Another Level'
The Film
What Stands Out
When El-Hadi made his commitment, he was a relatively under-the-radar prospect. But the more analysts, and college coaches alike, saw of El-Hadi, the more they loved his game.
"El-Hadi is a guy you love on film, but when he went down in-person and our guys got to see him at the Future 50, his stock went up even higher," said Helmholdt. "When you only watch film, it’s like a judge trying to decide a case without all the evidence. When you get that full picture of everything that’s going on that seeing a guy in person provides you, you can get a lot better perspective, a more clear perspective on who they can be at the next level.
"And, El-Hadi just checks so many boxes across the board — size-wise, athleticism-wise, strength-wise. I always think back … one of the best initial punches I’ve seen from an offensive lineman is [former Michigan OL] David Dawson, and while I don’t know that Giovanni is quite at that level, I’m always impressed when I turn on the film and see how powerful his initial punch is. But, he complements that by being very light on his feet. He has that athleticism to handle a defensive lineman crossing his face on a stunt and be able to stick him there.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news