A message from Coach Harbaugh to all this weekend's graduates: Congratulations, Class of 2020!#ForeverGoBlue 〽 #MGoGrad 🎓 pic.twitter.com/4Rt6Ry8NyX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 2, 2020
"For today, goodbye. For tomorrow, good luck. And forever, Go Blue!"#MGoGrad 🎓— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 3, 2020
(📷: https://t.co/P5MgfiQPDp) pic.twitter.com/Dq1TDCbAWy
“Make good decisions and know wherever you travel in the world, two worlds are going to keep you connected, #GoBlue!" -@JalenRose Congrats Class of 2020, the @MichiganAlumni are proud to welcome to you an alumni family of #WorldwideWolverines. #MGoGrad https://t.co/E4Ai9WuDn4 pic.twitter.com/GOoptQfNst— University of Michigan (@UMich) May 2, 2020
Been wks since this video came out & I’ll be honest I couldn’t watch it then b/c the emotions were still pretty raw of what we did & what was still to come. But today felt right. Yes my emotions are still there b/c of the love for the young men in our program. #UMFamily〽️ https://t.co/ap6Cjwoaxf— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) May 2, 2020
My Daughter is a proud Michigan— Jon Falk (@bigjonfalk) May 2, 2020
Graduate today.
Your mother and I so proud you@FalkKatie
Great minds think alike🙇🏽♂️ https://t.co/3W5WrDeai1— AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) May 2, 2020
Just listened to @TheWolverineMag’s podcast with @EJHolland_TW interviewing new Michigan commit Markus Allen & I gotta say I’m very impressed with this guy. He seems very humbled, talented, & fits the definition of a Michigan Man. Glad he chose the Wolverines— Wolverine Kingdom (@WolverineKngdom) May 2, 2020
Over the past four years, Michigan Photography has been capturing images of the Class of 2020’s iconic journey to graduation—from their first football game to the reopening of the Michigan Union. https://t.co/jVyy2xBTVx #MGoGrad pic.twitter.com/GcdlIPWyDA— University of Michigan (@UMich) May 2, 2020
Congrats to the Class of 2020! 🎓💙 pic.twitter.com/UCcWTS5tjq— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 2, 2020
The Slaker’s know how to throw a party! Congrats Jake! 🍾🎓#mgograd #graduationday pic.twitter.com/9BUhUkBgJO— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 2, 2020
Celebrating with our grad Adam Winborg! 🎓 #mgograd #graduationday pic.twitter.com/XhqcZG1Nko— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 3, 2020
Luce family getting crafty on #graduationday! Congrats Griffin! #mgograd pic.twitter.com/WT99eE05Aw— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 2, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan! #goblue〽️ pic.twitter.com/h3WAxRfal2— Matthew Cleveland (@MCleveland35) May 2, 2020
@umichsoftball walkup songs continued! We sure miss you all! #GoBlue! #Team43 pic.twitter.com/twoiVYg3Ex— Carol Hutchins (@UMCoachHutch) May 2, 2020
She did it! Congrats to Madeline @mpoterala, our oldest, for graduating from @UMich! We are incredibly proud of her. Fellow alumni, can you comment below with your location and show her just how far and wide the @michiganalumni family reaches? #MGoGrad #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/xwEUHT8oKA— Go Blue!!! 〽️ (@potsie) May 3, 2020
Graduation Day with the Striggows. Congrats @jackstriggow! Earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering today. Now a Michigan graduate. 🎓〽️ #MGoGrad #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wB4pNhcHHw— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) May 2, 2020
Added another Michigan graduate in the Amine family. Congrats @Myles_Amine! Earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration today, will be back for grad school next year. 🎓〽️ #MGoGrad #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CGCcNMHfpa— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) May 2, 2020
Celebrating in sunny San Clemente (please don’t move there). Congrats to @tylermsc! Earned his bachelor’s degree in economics today. Michigan grad. 🎓〽️ #MGoGrad #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/y0Ud3f9UzS— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) May 2, 2020
Congrats to Ben Lamantia! Celebrating graduation with family, even from opposite sides of the country. Ben earned a bachelor’s degree in biopsychology, cognition & neuroscience last spring and a graduate certificate in real estate development today. 🎓〽️ #MGoGrad #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/h3Ikhc7zCN— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) May 2, 2020
Top 5 ‼️‼️ @247Sports @rivalskeenan pic.twitter.com/CJah2bXKdc— 2 dos (@chappell_tyreek) May 2, 2020
Blessings..Top 14 🙏🏽 Recruitment still 100% Open! @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/QWJWAvcfee— Tywone Malone (@TywoneMalone) May 2, 2020
Congrats to this trio of seniors on their graduation! Thank you for all you have done for our program. #GoBlue #MGoGrad pic.twitter.com/DRdS0W1ojY— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) May 2, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Add Bediako to 2021 hot Board
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Four-Star 2021 Matthew Cleveland Offered
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Inside Michigan's Push for Rivals100 OL Nolan Rucci
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for key Targets in the Northeast
• Aaron Kasinitz, Penn Live: Family Ties Give Ravens' John Harbaugh Insight Into Players From Michigan — and Their Rivals
