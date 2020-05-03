News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"For today, goodbye. For tomorrow, good luck. And forever, Go Blue!"
— The Michigan Alumni Twitter account yesterday, bidding farewell to the graduating class of 2020
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Add Bediako to 2021 hot Board

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Four-Star 2021 Matthew Cleveland Offered

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Inside Michigan's Push for Rivals100 OL Nolan Rucci

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for key Targets in the Northeast

• Aaron Kasinitz, Penn Live: Family Ties Give Ravens' John Harbaugh Insight Into Players From Michigan — and Their Rivals

---

