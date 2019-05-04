The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 4
Tweets of the Day:
.@RashanAGary hits the field in Green Bay! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4Ys1gnyqdU— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 3, 2019
NCAA new recruiting rules chart for all sports except MBA, MBB, WBB, FB, ICH, LAX, and SFB. pic.twitter.com/wRpMzRRVcf— Michigan Compliance (@umichcompliance) May 3, 2019
In this EARLY 🏀 Top 25 poll, the B1G dominates the Top 10.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 3, 2019
Who else should have made the cut? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/m9TA4y6cj5
Happy #SpaceDay! 🚀— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 3, 2019
The B1G is a Lunar League, claiming four of the 12 people to have ever walked on the Moon. 🌕 pic.twitter.com/zDxHJmxa6g
Wolverines are moving on! #goblue pic.twitter.com/QMepWsrkWd— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) May 3, 2019
We're on to the second round!— Michigan Men’s Tennis (@umichtennis) May 3, 2019
Tishman clinches the match for Michigan with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lFz4qBJZ2m
Got our win! Good luck to @umichbaseball & @UMichWLAX to keep it going tonight in College Park. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oqLCn0b8Wt— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) May 4, 2019
Headlines:
• The Wolverine Staff, Inside The Fort: Latest News In Michigan Football, Basketball & Recruiting
• Andrew Hussey, Five Players On Michigan's Defense Who Could Be Drafted In 2020
• Austin Fox, ESPN Puts U-M In Post-Spring Top-10, A Ranking That Usually Indicates...
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Raheem Anderson Talks U-M's New Offense, More
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Wide Receiver Johnquai Lewis Talks U-M
• Austin Fox, El-Hadi Was 'One Of The Best Linemen We Saw,' Per State Champion Head Coach
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: Just six commits for 2020 probably a good sign for Michigan football recruiting
---
