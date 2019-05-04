. @RashanAGary hits the field in Green Bay! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4Ys1gnyqdU

NCAA new recruiting rules chart for all sports except MBA, MBB, WBB, FB, ICH, LAX, and SFB. pic.twitter.com/wRpMzRRVcf

In this EARLY 🏀 Top 25 poll, the B1G dominates the Top 10. Who else should have made the cut? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/m9TA4y6cj5

Happy #SpaceDay ! 🚀 The B1G is a Lunar League, claiming four of the 12 people to have ever walked on the Moon. 🌕 pic.twitter.com/zDxHJmxa6g

Wolverines are moving on! #goblue pic.twitter.com/QMepWsrkWd

We're on to the second round! Tishman clinches the match for Michigan with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lFz4qBJZ2m

Got our win! Good luck to @umichbaseball & @UMichWLAX to keep it going tonight in College Park. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oqLCn0b8Wt

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook