The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 8
Tweets of the day
I could not agree with you more, @johnubacon. 〽️😉👊Michigan should LEAD college football to a better place, not follow the NCAA’s failed script. This isn’t so complicated, after all. https://t.co/we2TECfkAp— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) May 8, 2020
The @bigten holds the top 2 spots in all-time wins among FBS teams 〽️🌰 pic.twitter.com/zAgcGyh3ik— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 7, 2020
Grab that remote!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) May 7, 2020
Tomorrow is going to be pretty Maize & Blue!#GoBlue https://t.co/XxNxcObyIc
Was digitizing some of my games from 📀 to mp4 tonight & stumbled across this frame from the 1983 Northwestern game.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) May 8, 2020
Yes, that’s @CoachJim4UM , but Sessa 6??
I thought I was in some sort of circular reference time warp loop!! pic.twitter.com/uQR6wO1Zaq
More @CorneliusNation, yes please. pic.twitter.com/fDHbWIYiGW— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 7, 2020
What are your must-have items from @TheMDen? 🤔— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 7, 2020
Pick 3️⃣ and let us know ⤵️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wo0t8DrTwz
How about another #TBT trivia question?? pic.twitter.com/5BoUPEmBAm— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 7, 2020
See you all bright and early on BTN!! @MichiganOnBTN #goblue #bluecrew #team153 pic.twitter.com/My08E5YSEI— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 8, 2020
"You are part of a community that is gonna help you through all of this and help you find your way as you go forward as alumni." -- Patrick Doyle, '85 & Techy Rodriguez-Doyle pic.twitter.com/qQV27CgsEp— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 7, 2020
"Because wherever you go in the country or in the world, it literally is Go Blue!" -- @StepItUpwSteph, '07 pic.twitter.com/d3RtdhyRk2— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 7, 2020
The #URecord profiles four graduating U-M seniors: https://t.co/xPm6M2UeSH pic.twitter.com/CAfnhJghWb— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 7, 2020
I see what you did there 🍷 @cwwines @CharlesWoodson pic.twitter.com/NA3uMI0GEb— Jordan Morgan (@JustJMo) May 8, 2020
New team, new number.@DerekWatt34: #️⃣4️⃣4️⃣@Chris_Wormley43: #️⃣9️⃣5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/09jIffwNiq— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 6, 2020
I am feeling blessed that after a great call with @FBCoachDBrown I have received my first D1 offer from University of Michigan!@GridironImports @CoachJeffMoore @BjoernWerner @GIfootballChris @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/gCSJYrQN0e— Olaus Alinen (@alinen_olaus) May 7, 2020
Surprise Virtual Senior Day for Wolverine Women's Tennis Trio Brought Reflection@UMichWTennis— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 7, 2020
📰 » https://t.co/9E2CZ6Cqad#GoBlue
Top 10 Tomorrow 🚨... @3 ‼️— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) May 8, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Moving the Chains on Football
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Manuel: 'We're Moving in the Direction of Having Hope we can Play'
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Jansen Sees a Door Closing on the Opener
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Talking Bajema's Transfer, Juwan Howard's Roster, Recruiting and More
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Four-Star RB Corey Kiner Will Announce on Monday
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook