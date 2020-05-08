News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 8

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Some of the clearest thinking on this subject I've seen from anyone — and certainly from the head coach of a major program."
— Bestselling author John U. Bacon on Twitter last night, referring to the letter Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh penned outlining changes he'd like to see made to college football
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Moving the Chains on Football

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Manuel: 'We're Moving in the Direction of Having Hope we can Play'

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Jansen Sees a Door Closing on the Opener

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Talking Bajema's Transfer, Juwan Howard's Roster, Recruiting and More

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Four-Star RB Corey Kiner Will Announce on Monday

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}