"I think Michigan definitely prepared me well [for the NFL]. There’s no doubt about it, with having Coach Harbaugh there. He runs the Michigan team like an NFL team most of the time. I feel like just going through that, going through camps and spring ball, just talking to other guys that went to Michigan that are in the NFL — I’ve heard a lot of NFL camps are easier than ours. So, I feel like Coach Harbaugh definitely prepares us well and does a good job."

— Former Michigan and current Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon in an interview with TheWolverine on Friday