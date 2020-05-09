News More News
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 9

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
"I think Michigan definitely prepared me well [for the NFL]. There’s no doubt about it, with having Coach Harbaugh there. He runs the Michigan team like an NFL team most of the time. I feel like just going through that, going through camps and spring ball, just talking to other guys that went to Michigan that are in the NFL — I’ve heard a lot of NFL camps are easier than ours. So, I feel like Coach Harbaugh definitely prepares us well and does a good job."
— Former Michigan and current Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon in an interview with TheWolverine on Friday
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: The Milton/McCaffrey Battle, Juwan Howard's Roster and More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Jim Harbaugh Aims to Give Student Athletes 'a Seat at the Table'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Commitment Coming? New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for key in-State WR Target Andrel Anthony

• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: The top 50 Players of the Jim Harbaugh era so far: No. 10-1

