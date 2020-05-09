The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 9
Tweets of the day
AD Warde Manuel joined @JonJansen77 on 'Inside the Trenches' and covered a wide range of topics, like how the department is adjusting and preparing for all possibilities.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 8, 2020
〽🎙» https://t.co/6te4BmZP4J pic.twitter.com/G3YGIILvF1
Missing this view right now... pic.twitter.com/cBBMAJOK24— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) May 9, 2020
On April 16th, junior guard Angelo Brizzi broke down his recruitment with @Stockrisers. Since, LSU, Iona, Virginia Tech, all offered. This morning, Michigan’s Juwan Howard offered Brizzi a scholarship. | Update: https://t.co/DmDf6LUP0P pic.twitter.com/JODvvUpNkZ— Jake (@jakeweingarten) May 8, 2020
May 9, 2020 Happy Birthday Captain Jake Long - https://t.co/xPvOw4WsEC pic.twitter.com/uSCes6MyAN— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) May 9, 2020
On this day 75 years ago: Allies accept the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany and declare Victory in Europe.— UM Bentley Library (@umichBentley) May 8, 2020
See the May 8, 1945 edition of the Michigan Daily here: https://t.co/CCPJClugfK pic.twitter.com/vi73jVHcM2
Thankful to receive an offer from the University of Michigan! pic.twitter.com/0299mAZiSy— angelo brizzi (@abriz14) May 8, 2020
Resilience... Determination... Getting the job done.— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 8, 2020
Hope you enjoyed the start to Michigan Day in @BigTenNetwork . We know we did!#HAIL #GoBlue #BlueCrew #Team153 pic.twitter.com/efauinoTqI
Today isn't the graduation day we expected, or that our students deserve, but despite the circumstances, we are excited to celebrate with everyone remotely.— Michigan Law School (@UMichLaw) May 8, 2020
Join us in honoring the Class of 2020 on social media & on our graduation website launching at 12https://t.co/oyQG89KE9D pic.twitter.com/FFeo0gszVy
"I know this might feel like a weird final semester. Don't let the weird conclusion take away from your effort in the years of getting here. Congratulations on this achievement." -- @jonoberheide, '06, MS'08, PhD'12 pic.twitter.com/LL5NlYDj5S— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 8, 2020
"You hold now a degree from the University of Michigan, which is a credential, believe it or not, the whole world is waiting for." -- Michele Oka Doner, '66, MFA'68, HDFA'16 pic.twitter.com/OXudKbbWzX— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 8, 2020
Thank God For Another Day!! #Blessed 😇— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) May 8, 2020
This weekend only, Life Members of the Alumni Association get 50% off all regularly priced merchandise at @TheMDen. https://t.co/sCY7C97GOd— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 8, 2020
Blessed To Be In This Position... Top 10 🙏🏽— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) May 8, 2020
Recruitment Still 100% Open ‼️
Edit By: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/YjCggEExPb
Big honor for a top Michigan target #GoBlue https://t.co/W49DSMpMCh— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 8, 2020
Remember the name J.J McCray! pic.twitter.com/JKHd1v4f5c— Mike McCray II (@CoachMcCray9) May 9, 2020
BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN !!〽️〽️ #GOBLUE🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/eS1Vvg6RRb— Jaylin Smith (@jayliinn_1k) May 8, 2020
OTD in 2009 @umichwaterpolo made the programs 4th appearance in the NCAA Championships. They lost in the QFinals to UCLA before beating Marist and Loyola Marymount to finish 5th in the National Tournament. Team won a program best 35 games. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ALabBcW8pI— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) May 8, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: The Milton/McCaffrey Battle, Juwan Howard's Roster and More
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Jim Harbaugh Aims to Give Student Athletes 'a Seat at the Table'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Commitment Coming? New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan a top School for key in-State WR Target Andrel Anthony
• Anthony Broome, Maize N Brew: The top 50 Players of the Jim Harbaugh era so far: No. 10-1
