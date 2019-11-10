News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 10

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan vs. Penn State (in Piscataway, N.J.)

Sport: Women's soccer

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network


***


What: Michigan State @ Michigan

Sport: Men's soccer

When: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It’s officially MSU Hate Week. Keep Paul where he belongs."
— The #BeatState Twitter account on Saturday evening, following MSU's 37-34 home loss to Illinois, in which the Spartans blew a 25-point lead.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Closer Look at Where Charbonnet's 559 Yards Rank Among FBS Freshmen RBs

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Former U-M Assistant Mike Boyd

• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Top 50 Moses Moody Headed Home

• Jeff Borzello, ESPN: Moses Moody, No. 29 in ESPN 100, Picks Arkansas Over Michigan

• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: A bye Week Rooting Guide for Wolverine Fans

