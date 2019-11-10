The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 10
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan vs. Penn State (in Piscataway, N.J.)
Sport: Women's soccer
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
***
What: Michigan State @ Michigan
Sport: Men's soccer
When: 4:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
It’s officially that week.... DRIVE THE NAIL IN THE COFFIN!! #BEATSTATE 😤〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/mzgaZFp67D— UofmUpdates247 (@UofmUpdates247) November 10, 2019
November 10, 2019 Michigan’s Go Blue Banner Tradition Begins in 1962 - https://t.co/b9cQqz0oSQ pic.twitter.com/YNUlmhcTqW— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) November 9, 2019
It’s officially MSU Hate Week. Keep Paul where he belongs. pic.twitter.com/Dk3jLob46J— #BeatState (@UMvsEveryone) November 10, 2019
Three great Michigan Men! 〽️✊ Go Blue! @Gabe_Newburg pic.twitter.com/jMgj6BmfG8— Micah C Newburg (@MicahNewburg) November 10, 2019
“I don’t expect Michigan to show us much mercy next week?” https://t.co/q4NUL6DzFs— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) November 10, 2019
Happy for my guy Brandon Peters!!! Proud of you! #MyQB— Mike McCray II (@CoachMcCray9) November 10, 2019
BRANDON PETERS YOU DEVIL YOU— jack wangler (@J_Wangler16) November 10, 2019
Brandon Peters: 369 yds + 4 TD’s. Proud of your kid, @Dave_Peters1803.— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) November 10, 2019
Brandon Peters taunting the MSU crowd like he’s still playing for Michigan 😂— Wolverine Sounds (@WolverineSounds) November 10, 2019
Just take yall L 😂— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) November 10, 2019
People are asking...🤔 pic.twitter.com/590jrsrIJe— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 10, 2019
PxP Announcer for @UMichFootball @jimbrandstatter joined @ESPNDari & @MelKiperESPN to discuss what makes the OSU rivalry so great, and his favorite memories as a Michigan player & broadcaster. #CFB150— ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) November 9, 2019
LISTEN: https://t.co/Qoa0ueEgZ8 pic.twitter.com/r9PsyQMKnd
Sources: 2020 prospect Moses Moody has committed to Arkansas.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 10, 2019
Recap: Wolverines Fall to Minnesota in Series Finalehttps://t.co/kDuvufc5Qv pic.twitter.com/SVLWfa9bbo— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 10, 2019
🎙️Hear from @Goaliemann31 and @CoachPearsonUM following tonight’s setback against Minnesota. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/O6UbgI2CTo— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 10, 2019
🎥CLIP: @ohrwall_98 scores his 2⃣nd of the season to put Michigan on the board! Assist by Beecher 〽️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/s8FgTYQFcN— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 10, 2019
🚨 OHRWAHLL!!! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Fuiino68pI— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 10, 2019
We should be teammates again 😉 https://t.co/90Nr2rEltd— Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@DEdwards__) November 10, 2019
.@DEdwards__ had 4 TDs in their District Championship win over Plymouth. The TD throwing my man to the ground was so disrespectful 🤦🏾♂️🤣.— Athlazon (@athlazon) November 10, 2019
👤 https://t.co/CDwggbxCUe pic.twitter.com/5s0TY8RrCG
One more chance to see us this weekend...join us tomorrow as we host Bradley at 2 p.m.!#goblue pic.twitter.com/hRyIgMI6dk— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 10, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: A Closer Look at Where Charbonnet's 559 Yards Rank Among FBS Freshmen RBs
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Former U-M Assistant Mike Boyd
• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Top 50 Moses Moody Headed Home
• Jeff Borzello, ESPN: Moses Moody, No. 29 in ESPN 100, Picks Arkansas Over Michigan
• Chris Peterson, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: A bye Week Rooting Guide for Wolverine Fans
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook