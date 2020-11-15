 The Michigan Wolverines' football team lost last night to Wisconsin, 49-11.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 15

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Many Michigan players came out of the tunnel Saturday like they were clocking in for a job they didn't like."
— Chris Balas on Twitter after the game, with a disturbing observation about U-M's team

Top Headlines

John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Wisconsin Rolls At The Big House, 49-11

Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Best And Worst From Michigan Football's Loss To Wisconsin

Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football In A Loss To Wisconsin

Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wisconsin 49, Michigan Wolverines Football 11: Notes, Quotes & Observations

• Benjamin Worgull, BadgerBlitz: Five Takeaways From Wisconsin's 49-11 win Over Michigan

