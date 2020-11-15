The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 15
Tweets of the day
Wisconsin leaves Ann Arbor with a victory. Final score 49-11. #MichiganFootball #GoBlue #Learfield #HailFromHome pic.twitter.com/StLbeGBWnf— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) November 15, 2020
Final. pic.twitter.com/1upQvS6aoB— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 15, 2020
Final: Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 15, 2020
Mikey with the snag! pic.twitter.com/4kkeXeBOlW— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 15, 2020
1️⃣2️⃣ ➡️ 1️⃣9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/UvOPkWgRzE— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 15, 2020
46-yarder is good from Quinn Nordin and Michigan is on the board.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 15, 2020
Wisconsin 28, Michigan 3 with 12:52 to go in the 3rd.
46-yard field goal attempt by Quinn Nordin is good. Michigan is on the board. Score now 28-3. #MichiganFootball #GoBlue #Learfield #HailFromHome— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) November 15, 2020
Sack Time!! Mertz sacked for loss of 4 yards #MichiganFootball #GoBlue #Learfield #HailFromHome— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) November 15, 2020
Half. pic.twitter.com/jGFGqX1PLc— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 15, 2020
We go to halftime with Michigan trailing Wisconsin. 28-0. The numbers aren't pretty. #MichiganFootball #GoBlue #Learfield #HailFromHome pic.twitter.com/YzXJiMcgZj— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) November 15, 2020
#HAILFromHome » https://t.co/nqK3l1tMQy pic.twitter.com/i53ZbDEkOF— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 14, 2020
Wisconsin is the sixth most common opponent for Michigan with 68 previous matchups.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 14, 2020
Interactive digital guide to get ready for tonight's contest. » https://t.co/NjGa86dKyt#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/fzGTaJK40q
〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/5wejB7qLNZ— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 14, 2020
November 15, 2020
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting@Balas_Wolverine looks at the No. 1 overall class, one he calls "a class for the ages" https://t.co/fZQ7DWrxFz pic.twitter.com/WQ3oV8PGE4— Rivals (@Rivals) November 14, 2020
Since there's a lot of this on @CollegeGameDay -- Here's @UMichFootball tie to @TheMasters:— MVictors (@MVictors) November 14, 2020
Legendary coach/AD Fielding H. Yost hired architect Alister MacKenzie to design @umichgolfcourse (1931). Later MacKenzie designed Augusta National with Bobby Jones. @DesmondHoward pic.twitter.com/VjjgK37cUq
New subscribers to https://t.co/FIzoLTjivS will now receive 25% off their first year and a $75 Nike gift card.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) November 14, 2020
More details here: https://t.co/dFQdaH8xsg pic.twitter.com/LwQ60mEtbn
This team ⬇️ hits the ice today— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 14, 2020
You can watch warm-ups LIVE here on @umichhockey around 2:57 pm#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/md9VtZPrL1
Captain Jack Becker currently dialing in with this GameDay Playlist#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/v2XOrUDrBd— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 14, 2020
The best player on the field today was No. 6. Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards (@DEdwards__) scored half a dozen touchdowns in today's dominant playoff win – all in the first half. A truly elite back.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 15, 2020
He is the top priority on the 2021 Michigan recruiting board. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pYhmkVDn0R
Michigan OL commit Giovanni El-Hadi (@giovanni_hadi63) had a tough end to his senior year but was a true leader all game. Ready for the jump to Ann Arbor. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4IzYvrbyh5— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 15, 2020
Final: West Bloomfield 63, Stevenson 6— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 14, 2020
Lewan earns a 4-0 win over Wisconsin's Devin Bahr at 70kg. Takedown in each period. He's into the quarters.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 14, 2020
Medley falls to Princeton's Patrick Glory, 10-0, in the 57kg Round of 16.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 14, 2020
Correll falls to former UNI All-American Taylor Lujan, 12-2, in first bout at 86kg.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 14, 2020
Striggow falls to UNI's Keegan Moore, 11-0, in his first match at 86kg.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 14, 2020
Drew Mattin earns a 10-0 tech over Wartburg's Nick Meling at 61kg. Ended it with a four-point takedown on the edge at 2:14. He's into the quarters.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 14, 2020
Top Headlines
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Wisconsin Rolls At The Big House, 49-11
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Best And Worst From Michigan Football's Loss To Wisconsin
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football In A Loss To Wisconsin
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wisconsin 49, Michigan Wolverines Football 11: Notes, Quotes & Observations
• Benjamin Worgull, BadgerBlitz: Five Takeaways From Wisconsin's 49-11 win Over Michigan
