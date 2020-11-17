TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 17

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 17
Tweets Of The Day
1st one 🙏🏽 #ItsAllGod pic.twitter.com/P2jY6x2P4A— Josh Uche 🧠 (@_Uche35) November 16, 2020
Nice rankings bump to #6, but still much work to do.— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) November 16, 2020
On(to) Wisconsin! #GoBlue
In the wake of another mandate that takes away HS sports in Mich., I applaud the @MHSAA for continuing to fight to find solutions so these kids can have a season— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) November 16, 2020
Both Joe Milton and Cade McNamara will receive first-team reps this week in practice, Jim Harbaugh says. #GoBlue— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 16, 2020
Full video: https://t.co/V1vCFPf0Pu pic.twitter.com/Tj1uZa55Fe
Harbaugh: "I'm energized as a coach. Hopefully you can tell it's in my eyes. I'm cheerful, excited to go coach the day. Never going to stop, never going to quit, never going to slow down. Gonna keep coaching guys. Not sure I can live without that, so that's what I'm gonna do."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 16, 2020
Jim Harbaugh, after being asked if he's thinking about getting more hands on with play calling on offense and defense: "I feel that what we got in place is good, and I'm always looking at all aspects."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 16, 2020
🚨 #MarchMadness Update 🚨— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 16, 2020
The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held in one geographic area.
👉 https://t.co/0b9eNzVcRS pic.twitter.com/MO6M7M6Ood
Space Jam 2 star @ceyairr played the role of reporter @TheWolverineMag Headquarters today 😂 #GoBlue @Dixondoesit8 pic.twitter.com/YsjRjl82ZE— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 15, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Daxton Hill: Michigan Defense Needs To Bring More 'Energy' And 'Intensity'
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football's Quarterback Position Appears To Be Open
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Monday Morning QB: Not Many Positives To Take Away From The Wisconsin Loss
• Staff, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks QB Competition, Previews Rutgers
• Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: UM, MSU football can play on with no spectators during new order
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook