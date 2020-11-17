 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 17
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-17 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 17

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Quote Of The Day

"I'm energized as a coach. Hopefully you can tell it's in my eyes. I'm cheerful, excited to go coach the day. Never going to stop, never going to quit, never going to slow down. Gonna keep coaching guys. Not sure I can live without that, so that's what I'm gonna do."
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines Of The Day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Daxton Hill: Michigan Defense Needs To Bring More 'Energy' And 'Intensity'

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football's Quarterback Position Appears To Be Open

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Monday Morning QB: Not Many Positives To Take Away From The Wisconsin Loss

Staff, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks QB Competition, Previews Rutgers

Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: UM, MSU football can play on with no spectators during new order

---

