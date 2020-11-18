TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 18

Record Breaker 〽️ Most 40+ Yard FGs in a Career #GoBlue l @QuinnNordin pic.twitter.com/9fIpOPBApl

Gone, but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/jhBYcFA5BQ

"One last ride with @JuwanHoward and the boys." That's how @isaiah__02 framed his final year with @umichbball , and we can't wait to see what he makes of it. 🏀 Full feature narrated by @TheAndyKatz ➡️ https://t.co/STA9UJ9suD pic.twitter.com/mb9n42V8mg

— Michigan basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers on returning for one final season in Ann Arbor

"One last ride with Juwan Howard and the boys."

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts



• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook