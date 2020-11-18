TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 18

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 18
Tweets Of The Day
Record Breaker 〽️— Tyler Brown (@TylerBrown_9) November 18, 2020
Most 40+ Yard FGs in a Career#GoBlue l @QuinnNordin pic.twitter.com/9fIpOPBApl
.@NBA @NBATV @ESPNNBA @tidal_league Goes behind the scenes with #DuncanRobinson #NBA2K21 #NBATwitter @MiamiHEAT @UMich @umichbball #NCAA @marchmadness @NCAA @TheNBPA @GovsAthletics @EphSports #threepointer https://t.co/E6GTGLYP2c— Michael Kydd (@_eno_on_ma_I) November 17, 2020
Gone, but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/jhBYcFA5BQ— 𝙺𝚒𝚛𝚋𝚜 (@Kirby__Jeff) November 17, 2020
November 17, 2020
Tough love https://t.co/vSD6OQaAuW— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) November 17, 2020
"One last ride with @JuwanHoward and the boys."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 17, 2020
That's how @isaiah__02 framed his final year with @umichbball, and we can't wait to see what he makes of it. 🏀
Full feature narrated by @TheAndyKatz ➡️ https://t.co/STA9UJ9suD pic.twitter.com/mb9n42V8mg
EZ Money for quarter 1 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IovRXKVcew— Raheem Anderson II (@espn_heem) November 17, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Overall Recruitment
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan D-Line 'Looking In The Mirror' After 'Unacceptable' Performances
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Coachspeak, D-Line & More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Barnhart, U-M Ignoring The Outside Noise; 'Everyone Is Still Locked In'
• Ryan Zuke, MLive: Michigan 5-star QB commit J.J. McCarthy’s message to fans: ‘Take 3 breaths and have faith’
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook