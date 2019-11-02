News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Maryland

Sport: Football

When: 12:00 PM

Channel: ABC

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I think it’s important for me to critique myself and hold myself accountable, because I’m asking our players to take accountability in how they compete.”
— Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard following the Wolverines' 81-52 victory over Saginaw Valley State last night.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan 82, Saginaw Valley State 51

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Maryland

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: U-M Adjusting to Faster, More Aggressive Style of Play

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Self-Evaluation, Interior Defense, Pace of Play and More

• Shane Smith, Duke Chronicle: Top-30 Mark Williams Commits to Duke Men's Basketball Class of 2020

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}