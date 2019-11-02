The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 2
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Maryland
Sport: Football
When: 12:00 PM
Channel: ABC
Tweets of the day
The @JuwanHoward era officially began tonight with an 82-51 victory over SVSU at Crisler Center— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 2, 2019
Check out the postgame 🎥 report!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/d11OtBAMiX
Basketball wins exhibition contest 82-51. pic.twitter.com/oBqHa5wcaw— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) November 2, 2019
New season, new coach!!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 2, 2019
Hear from @umichbball Head Coach Juwan Howard after his first game at the helm! pic.twitter.com/AswLzX2ZsZ
Hark work pays off! 💪🏀@umichbball's Isaiah Livers talks about how the off-season helped him tonight! pic.twitter.com/AdPY0AY2qG— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 2, 2019
BASKETBALL IS BACK!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 2, 2019
Eli Brooks talks about the offensive success for @umichbball tonight and the plan to move forward! pic.twitter.com/x6JmUAjR42
ICYMI: Isaiah Livers was throwing it DOWN in the first half against Saginaw Valley State.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 2, 2019
More @umichbball over at https://t.co/iJ1jO3xJU0. pic.twitter.com/w74Strl8XD
Read all about our exhibition game against SVSU tonight ⤵️#GoBlue 〽️🏀https://t.co/8pEWb7TKcD— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 2, 2019
The Wolverines have gained 739 rushing yards in the past three games (246.33 avg.) and scored nine rushing TDs.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 1, 2019
GAME DAY CENTRAL » https://t.co/RFSY8T1enl#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/84NHvVA3q2
Go Blue Game Day November 2, 2019 Michigan vs Maryland - https://t.co/d1G8OwFn50 pic.twitter.com/eYoJvnIOi3— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) November 2, 2019
IT'S GAMEDAY!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 1, 2019
🆚: SVSU
📍: Ann Arbor, Mich.
🏟: Crisler Center
🕖: 7 p.m.
📊: https://t.co/p9kpntbndn
📺: https://t.co/XhuA4qNyMr
📻: https://t.co/pE4l8ukGlX
🎟: https://t.co/IGhqsA4QzA#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/KuzoKfzWAz
Old school football is back in Ann Arbor. https://t.co/DoWU8aayyL— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) November 1, 2019
Yost plays his BFF after leaving B1G – This Week in Michigan Football History https://t.co/ru8VInOPUc pic.twitter.com/mRqVjzoUVw— MVictors (@MVictors) November 1, 2019
📍 The Diag. pic.twitter.com/sFQc4GemWj— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 1, 2019
2️⃣4️⃣ HOURS. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/KZ9eXaiOPs— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 1, 2019
🏀 Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 2, 2019
25 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL.
.@T_HardJR hits a 30-footer to beat the shot clock! pic.twitter.com/HgSvLB3PYm— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 2, 2019
Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour this weekend. Daylight saving time officially ends on Sunday. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/GUXjWf8W3u— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 1, 2019
JD is a 2020 commit for the Michigan Wolverines. After being forced to quit football due to health concerns, Michigan decided to honor his scholarship and offer him a position to join the staff. #GoBlue ✊@jd10johnson | @UMichFootball | @GoBigBlue_PHS pic.twitter.com/QJ5ah2oC3t— Hudl (@Hudl) November 1, 2019
A top Class of 2021 LB makes a commitment— Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) November 1, 2019
4⭐️ AARON WILLIS (@44crzy) has been selected as a POLYNESIAN BOWL ALL-STAR! #PolyBowl2k21 🤙🏽🌴 @BrandonHuffman @BrianDohn247 @GregBiggins @SWiltfong247 @kryan247 @kyle_melnick @Zack_Poff_MP @FootballRecruit pic.twitter.com/4MGQDUoloM
Before tonight's game at OSU, let's review this week's highlights for Wolverines in the NHL!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 1, 2019
Three Stars of the Week:
⭐️ @Dylanlarkin39
⭐️ @ZachWerenski
⭐️ Quinn Hughes
〽️ --> https://t.co/bXnFiMwaVp#ProBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YYkE082uDf
36 U-M faculty members have been honored for their contributions in the areas of teaching, service, and scholarship: https://t.co/qGf6NfWRsk— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 1, 2019
One week until our home opener! 7⃣ total home duals this season, including 2⃣ at Crisler Center. Make plans to join us!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 1, 2019
Group, individual & new season tickets are available now through @umichtix » https://t.co/Z1PHymTO1B pic.twitter.com/IhRfElWIpt
Wolverines are set to kick off the 2019-20 season at tomorrow's MSU Open in East Lansing. Join us up there, or follow live via @trackwrestling.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 1, 2019
Info/Notes: https://t.co/fXlmSDDVLO pic.twitter.com/RxdVRMl9s7
Will you be at our #B1G Quarterfinal match vs. Maryland?— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 1, 2019
JOIN US » https://t.co/0892SMfz4D#GoBlue | @umichwsoccer pic.twitter.com/gASFxTkF1J
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan 82, Saginaw Valley State 51
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Maryland
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: U-M Adjusting to Faster, More Aggressive Style of Play
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Juwan Howard Talks Self-Evaluation, Interior Defense, Pace of Play and More
• Shane Smith, Duke Chronicle: Top-30 Mark Williams Commits to Duke Men's Basketball Class of 2020
---
