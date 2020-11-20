 We spoke with a Rutgers insider who reveals how he thinks Saturday's football game will go vs. the Michigan Wolverines
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
"Rutgers has only beaten Michigan once, in their inaugural year in the Big 10 in 2014. Michigan has won the past five matchups by at least three touchdowns."
— The Winsipedia Twitter account, pointing out how Michigan has dominated the series with Rutgers since 2015. The Wolverines have outscored the Scarlet Knights 256-37 during that span

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Rutgers

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Rutgers With a Scarlet Knight Insider

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball 2022 Recruiting: Loyer Decides Monday, More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Five Players to Watch: Michigan Wolverines at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

• Richie Schnyderite, The Knight Report: Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan Wolverines Football Edition

