The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 20
Tweets of the day
SIX DAYS. pic.twitter.com/HAls7qDaKl— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 19, 2020
Can we fill Crisler?— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) November 19, 2020
Come on ... we are 〽️ Nation
Let's Go! #GoBlue https://t.co/sgKw1DxWZz
Hey Michigan Fans! Meet Justin F. from Dundee, MI our Fan of the Game this week. He shared a couple of his favorite Michigan Football memories...— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) November 19, 2020
Thank you, Justin F. for being a lifelong @UMichFootball fan and for being a Michigan Football Season Ticket Holder! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Qod6O8whvG
Rutgers has only beaten Michigan once, in their inaugural year in the Big 10 in 2014.— Winsipedia (@Winsipedia) November 19, 2020
Michigan has won the past five matchups by at least three touchdowns.#GoBlue #TheBirthplace #MICHvsRUTGhttps://t.co/SJoSWnad4B pic.twitter.com/5ZV9Dva12A
👀 WATCH LIST ALERT 👀— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 19, 2020
Isaiah Livers was named one of 50 players selected for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year Watch!
👀 List | https://t.co/YcJFBjNgaR#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/EkU18SCmFa
2021 NCAA Tournament Selection Process:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 19, 2020
Eye Test > Metrics.
2022 Top-150 prospect Fletcher Loyer will announce his college decision on Monday, he tells me. @FletcherLoyer pic.twitter.com/ceMWzCCscc— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) November 19, 2020
Bringing out the blues tonight!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/1nWELIPdz7— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 19, 2020
In 1939, buses line up on State Street as @UMichStudents head home for the #Thanksgiving holiday break. #TBT pic.twitter.com/XdiQlh5SeC— University of Michigan (@UMich) November 20, 2020
#Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Michigan 〽️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZrwiHBo5Pl— LouiV⚡️ (@iam_aliou) November 19, 2020
blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan ! @UMichFootball @MZordich pic.twitter.com/Oa2vIMsGGg— Cameron Bergeron (@CB_XI_) November 20, 2020
I’m honored to receive an offer from the University of Michigan! #AGTG @4Warinner pic.twitter.com/rxNKQ5x8dG— Lucas Heyer (@LHeyer77) November 20, 2020
(1/4) MEET THE ROOKIES! #GoBlue— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) November 19, 2020
***
Bence Szabados (Chicago, Ill.)
Wyatt Davis (Carmel, Ind.)
Jake Mitchell (Carmel, Ind.)
Juan Ceresa (Austin, Texas) pic.twitter.com/D4GNesNGBJ
We ended our fall a few days back with a fun game of kickball!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/yCsIxhSWWO— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 19, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Rutgers
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Rutgers With a Scarlet Knight Insider
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball 2022 Recruiting: Loyer Decides Monday, More
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Five Players to Watch: Michigan Wolverines at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
• Richie Schnyderite, The Knight Report: Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan Wolverines Football Edition
---
