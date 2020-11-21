 The Michigan Wolverines' football team will take on Rutgers tonight at 7:30.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 21

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Dear America, I know that things in our country may get worse before they get better. But in four and a half days, we're starting a season. And that means that every day moving forward will be better than it's been since March 12th. This too shall pass.”
— CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein on Twitter yesterday, captivating his excitement for the upcoming college basketball season

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Rutgers

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: The Culture at U-M, Positive Injury Updates and More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: New Expectations, Next Year and More

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Rivals' Midseason Big Ten Power Poll

---

{{ article.author_name }}