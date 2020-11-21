The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 21
Tweets of the day
GO BLUE, BEAT RUTGERS. pic.twitter.com/rhgYzGWgRS— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 21, 2020
We're off to New Jersey.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 20, 2020
It's Michigan at Rutgers.
Your [VIRTUAL] GAME DAY CENTRAL » https://t.co/a3bC3NBVT9 pic.twitter.com/3pNMEky5PO
2️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/wLHYPKDZtK— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 21, 2020
#HAILFomHome » https://t.co/hOjzM21eHh pic.twitter.com/FL0w0fIYqP— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) November 20, 2020
Dear America,— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 20, 2020
I know that things in our country may get worse before they get better.
But in four and a half days, we're starting a season.
And that means that every day moving forward will be better than it's been since March 12th.
This too shall pass.
Sincerely,
JR
An underrated campus spot: the area between the @UMichEducation Building and Lorch Hall. 🍂 pic.twitter.com/gv1TzcS6Ct— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 20, 2020
First play Schiano puts in when he’s installing his playbook— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 20, 2020
“Success is the difference between jumping on the bandwagon and leading the band.” H. MacKay— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) November 20, 2020
11/20/76 !!! pic.twitter.com/P2MwPhFybz— Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) November 20, 2020
Mark Emmert and his clown show are officially cracking down. pic.twitter.com/d6fajG6GzP— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) November 20, 2020
Bordeleau wins it! pic.twitter.com/oeg7mtZvX7— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 21, 2020
Bordeleau & @umichhockey confirm the good parenting decision to stay up past bedtime. Thanks, boys! #GoBlue 〽️🧹 #JaxMania #SPST562 pic.twitter.com/b1IzWiXVnA— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) November 21, 2020
And we are underway at LaBahn!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 21, 2020
Michigan is BUZZING!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 21, 2020
Check out last night's scoring summary 🚨#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/iGOcs4IAnV— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 20, 2020
Another solid performance from our freshmen - 5️⃣ points#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/kdP8irN7CL— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 20, 2020
Sophomores can't be stopped!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/JID43t2ta2— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 20, 2020
Upperclassmen tore it up too!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/WFqkwxw71v— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 20, 2020
Don't miss this Beecher Feature@JohnWbeecher with the PP goal last night vs. Wisconsin. @umichhockey | @collegehockey pic.twitter.com/oAF9y5a9fH— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 20, 2020
The Mavericks have signed Trey Burke to a three-year deal in the $10 million range, league sources say— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 21, 2020
Where in the world is blue? Enjoy some pre-pandemic photos of alumni travels around the world from the Fall 2020 edition of Michigan Alumnus magazine: https://t.co/MTHXoAIGqN pic.twitter.com/fjbNWlvKz8— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 20, 2020
GOAL! GRANO! pic.twitter.com/1ARjRP7ZVJ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 21, 2020
Final: Sandalwood 28, Palm Coast 19— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 21, 2020
Michigan LB commit Branden Jennings (@Brand3nJ44) notches a big tackle for loss here #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/C8j3PQPmui— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 20, 2020
Half stats for Michigan LB commit Branden Jennings: 4 tackles, including one for loss. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 21, 2020
Half: Sandalwood 21, Palm Coast 13— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 21, 2020
Rising 2021 CB Jadon Canady (@watch_jaydagoat) with a big INT. On Michigan’s radar. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7AQSjbvOog— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 21, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football at Rutgers
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: The Culture at U-M, Positive Injury Updates and More
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: New Expectations, Next Year and More
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Rivals' Midseason Big Ten Power Poll
