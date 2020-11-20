Several Michigan Wolverines football commits are in action this weekend, and The Wolverine will be on the road to see a Rivals100 pledge in live action. The state of Michigan playoffs were slated to continue this weekend, with two Wolverines' pledges still alive, but due to a government order, the postseason is on at least a three-week pause. Below is a preview of this weekend's games featuring Michigan commits, along with our staff's whereabouts on the recruiting trail. RELATED: Blue Chips: Father Of Michigan Commit Tyler Martin Talks Weekend Visit RELATED: Wolverine TV: Getting To Know Four-Star Michigan WR Commit Cristian Dixon

The Wolverine On The Road

On Friday night, EJ Holland will be in Duval County to check out Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood Rivals100 Michigan linebacker commit Branden Jennings and his team take on Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler Palm in playoff action.

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. OL Greg Crippen and QB J.J. McCarthy, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy In their final high school games of their careers, Crippen and McCarthy will look to come out on top and finish the year as the No. 1 team in the country per MaxPreps. The Ascenders will face a stiff challenge in Miami Gardens (Fla.) TRU Prep, which has a 5-1 record on the season and has a slew of highly-touted recruits. McCarthy is the signal-caller, and Crippen his center, meaning both will have a significant impact on the outcome of this one. McCarthy is 91-for-157 on the season (58 percent completion percentage) for 1,440 yards and 16 scores. Crippen blocks on a line that averages 8.3 yards per carry.

2. LB Branden Jennings, Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood Sandalwood, the No. 67 tean in Florida per MaxPreps, is in playoff action against Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler Palm Friday night. Jennings' squad rolls in with a 7-2 record against an opponent with a 4-3 mark. Winners of two straight, the Michigan commit and his team are looking to keep momentum going and keep their state title hopes alive. Jennings has been all over the field defensively for Sandalwood, notching 72 total tackles, 9.0 sacks, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble on the season.

3. TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap, (Ga.) Winners of four straight and owners of a 7-1 record, Klein and his crew are looking to lean on their prolific offense once again to lead themselves to victory over Charlotte (N.C.) Christian, which checks in with a 5-1 record. Klein has racked up 17 receptions for 298 yards (17.5 yards per catch) and five touchdowns in seven of eight games where stats are available.

