TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 24

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 24
Tweets Of The Day
Game Five at Rutgers 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/qPS606MsdX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 24, 2020
We got a fun #MNF matchup down in Tampa. @TomBrady v. @dljxxii— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 24, 2020
Who you taking? pic.twitter.com/45LblAD3Ez
National signing day dec 16th👀👀— Flash Worthy⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) November 23, 2020
BREAKING: The @ott_blackjacks have revealed that former @CanBball team member, @umichbball captain, and 11-year pro, Jevohn Shepherd (@J22Shep,) has been named General Manager of the club.#OurGame— CEBL (@CEBLeague) November 23, 2020
More details: https://t.co/237zb0NZCv pic.twitter.com/uPGsP0czpN
Check my resume. I been a stepper. pic.twitter.com/a7FC1WkfDz— Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) November 23, 2020
.@Thechrishinton gets to the Q! pic.twitter.com/EcryD2yOeV— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 23, 2020
Cade McNamara is this week's Alro Steel Man of the Week.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 23, 2020
With a couple games under his belt, he claims he's feeling very comfortable in this offense.
That's certainly hard to argue. @Cademac_12 pic.twitter.com/xDVkgcaV9Z
Fatt ❄️ https://t.co/TYRZmTIWBT— Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) November 23, 2020
29 years ago today ...@DesmondHoward hit the Heisman pose on Ohio State.— ESPN (@espn) November 23, 2020
Iconic 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jduKbt6tyz
Headlines Of The Day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue Pt. 1: FutureCast Picks In For Massive 2022 Michigan Targets
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue Pt. 2: Latest Intel On 2021 Commits, Top Targets
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Second Look: U-M vs. Rutgers Thoughts, More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The Energy Cade McNamara Gives Off 'Translates To Everybody,' Per Erick All
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh, Josh Gattis Talk Quarterbacks, Running Back Rotation
