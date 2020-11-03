TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 3

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 3
Tweets Of The Day
It's 〽️ vs. 〽️ on #MNF tonight.@TomBrady vs. @JabrillPeppers! pic.twitter.com/dS1AJQUV6B— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 3, 2020
No tricks, just treats for the boys #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/H1tFe70p8c— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 2, 2020
🔵 GAME TIME ALERT 🔵— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 2, 2020
We'll kick off vs. Wisconsin in primetime, at 7:30 p.m. ET for Game Four (11/14) -- over on ABC. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/iyZD8YlJOd
New week.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 2, 2020
Time to bounce back. pic.twitter.com/NJcZzXnhub
That's a winning effort by Giles Jackson. Tough catch knowing you're gonna get smacked. And he did. But he held on for a first down. pic.twitter.com/AyXTNXzNED— Due# (@JDue51) November 1, 2020
November 3, 2020
Chaundee Brown: Franz and Isaiah are two really good players. We all play a similar position. I give them small tweaks they can use in their game and they do the same to me.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 2, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh Doesn't Question Energy vs. MSU
• Austin Fox, The wolverine: Josh Ross' Message Today – 'A Man Is Judged On How He Faces Adversity'
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball's Chaundee Brown Celebrated Waiver With New 'Family'
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Xavier Worthy Talks Commitment, First Michigan Visit
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Harbaugh Singles Out Several Positive Aspects He Saw From U-M On Saturday
