 We spoke with an Indiana insider who broke down IU's team prior to its football game against the Michigan Wolverines.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-06 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"College Basketball Scheduling in 2020. Wilder than a Goat Rodeo."
— CBS sports insider Jon Rothstein on Twitter yesterday. The college basketball season is set to begin on Nov. 25, and Michigan (and the rest of the Big Ten) still don't know what their schedules will look like
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Football at Indiana

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Indiana With a Hoosier Insider

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: The Bottom Line: 'Losing Isn't Good Enough Around Here'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Audio: Chris Balas on Indiana Sports Beat

• Paul Gable, TheHoosier.com: Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}