The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 6
Tweets of the day
Indiana will wear these “Salute to Service” uniforms for Saturday’s game with Michigan pic.twitter.com/q0VhfaAWkw— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 5, 2020
Thank you @gilesjackson__ for the autographed photo for the GA you’re his favorite WR/PR/KR〽️〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/qXthIjSSGU— Coachgibbs M.ED (@coachPJGibbs) November 6, 2020
📍Ray Fisher Stadium— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) November 5, 2020
🗓November 5
📸 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/blGi6bDXuE
College Basketball Scheduling in 2020.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 5, 2020
Wilder than a Goat Rodeo.
November 6, 2020
It's FINALLY here! The first portion of our 2020-21 schedule#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/ECxAcS54IS— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 5, 2020
Let's GOOOO!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/jvYgxbojfx— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 5, 2020
BTW there's nine days until game day, but who's counting!?#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/mGtRK4KHAB— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 6, 2020
Back soon. @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/nTlHhXpqBa— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) November 6, 2020
Mark your calendars 🗓️ The 2020-21 #B1GHockey season starts the weekend of November 13!https://t.co/Gt6fD88mL0— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) November 5, 2020
This year we're offering fans an opportunity to join the Wolverines at Yost even though you can't physically be at the games.— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 5, 2020
Purchase your Michigan Fan Cutout TODAY >> https://t.co/fIkoEkRn9c#GoBlue | #HailFromHome pic.twitter.com/8pHfmgkcbf
Happy Birthday Matty Beniers! pic.twitter.com/eebkWZn7FA— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 5, 2020
U-M received a record 65,021 applications for fall 2020 and saw a slight increase in undergraduate enrollment. https://t.co/H7dLdFEkoV— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 5, 2020
A picture-perfect glimpse of late fall in the Mitten State.— Pure Michigan (@PureMichigan) November 5, 2020
📸: Instagram fan therealchrispagan #PureMichigan #FallFilter #RifleRiverRecreationCenter pic.twitter.com/JdghmpLMIf
Taking the first flight to New Jersey on Saturday for Bergen vs. St. Peter's. I promised y'all I would be there. @JaedenGould5 @georgerooks55 @RooksBryce59 🤝— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 5, 2020
The two best women’s ⚽️ games in B1G Network’s history air tonight!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 5, 2020
7 PM ET 🥈 @umichwsoccer vs. @BadgerWSoccer (2015)
9 PM ET 🥇 @IlliniSoccer vs. @PennStateWSOC (‘11 B1G Championship) pic.twitter.com/qDbPJTHSp9
