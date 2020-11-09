The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 9
Tweets of the day
Shut down Joe Jurevicius ✅— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 8, 2020
Catch a TD pass ✅
Win at No. 2 ✅#OTD in 1997, @CharlesWoodson's big day led No. 4 @UMichFootball to a big road win. pic.twitter.com/RdPutaMQ4M
Big time pick for @JabrillPeppers!#GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/vTKu9ej84h— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 8, 2020
Photo of the Week:— University of Michigan (@UMich) November 8, 2020
It's a beautiful and sunny day in Ann Arbor, make it count.
For more photos and videos like this be sure to follow us on @Instagram at https://t.co/rU0fqSuobu pic.twitter.com/nrIybSd2sR
Who's ready for some Sunday Night Football?— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 8, 2020
📰: https://t.co/eWyudRGeSU pic.twitter.com/cdGTKdx8I3
🏈 Jabrill Peppers (New York Giants):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 8, 2020
6 TOT, 3 PD, 1 FR, 1 INT.
🏈 Mike Danna (Kansas City Chiefs):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 8, 2020
1 TOT, 2 QBH.
🏈 Frank Clark (Kansas City Chiefs):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 8, 2020
2 TOT, 1 SACK, 1 TFL, 2 QBH.
🏈 Jordan Glasgow (Indianapolis Colts):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 8, 2020
1 TOT.
🏈 Jarrod Wilson (Jacksonville Jaguars):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 8, 2020
3 TOT.
🏈 Khaleke Hudson (Washington):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) November 8, 2020
1 TOT.
Today, November 8th Mr.Spots celebrates 34 years in business. To all our current and former employees and to all our loyal customers, we thank you.❤️— Mr. Spots (@HitTheSpot86) November 8, 2020
.@TNDO__SMITH (Carve City, Ill.)#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/v31NB645YJ— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) November 8, 2020
See you on Saturday @greatlakeshark https://t.co/GBPWTXqnyV— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 8, 2020
This fall, one of my priorities was to build and launch a website.— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) November 8, 2020
I’m excited to announce that https://t.co/4TAwf5rgnh is now LIVE! pic.twitter.com/xUL1H0x3Av
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From the Loss
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Falls out of AP Poll for First Time Since 2017
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Breakdown of Commits McBurrows and Hood
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Takeaways on Michigan Underclassmen Targets in Florida
• Paul Schwartz, New York Post: Giants Report Card: Jabrill Peppers was Everywhere
---
