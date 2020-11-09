 The Michigan Wolverines' football team fell out of the AP Poll yesterday.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 9

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Today, November 8th Mr.Spots celebrates 34 years in business. To all our current and former employees and to all our loyal customers, we thank you."
— The Mr. Spots Twitter Account, which is one of the most iconic restaurants in Ann Arbor
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From the Loss

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Falls out of AP Poll for First Time Since 2017

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Breakdown of Commits McBurrows and Hood

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Takeaways on Michigan Underclassmen Targets in Florida

• Paul Schwartz, New York Post: Giants Report Card: Jabrill Peppers was Everywhere

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}