TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 1

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 1
Tweets of the day
Recruitment 100% open!! https://t.co/f52iwIopTU— Osman Savage🇸🇱 (@_omgthatsoz2x) October 1, 2020
It. Starts. Tonight.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 30, 2020
Best of Luck to @d_bo20 & @miamiheat #GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue
〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/8tCiKlQJMr
@jaceh0ward predicted that the Heat would win the championship back in February👀 #MiamiHeat #GoBlue @umichbball @JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/EZWlerb4jE— The Prattle (@PrattleThe) September 30, 2020
Tuesday’s top 2 men in the Trenches for the Maize and Blue. Pads going on today. Excited to see who stands out all geared up. 💪Go Blue pic.twitter.com/CZJ45n9pxj— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 30, 2020
#4More pic.twitter.com/pm7w7RI44n— Duncan Robinson (@D_Bo20) September 28, 2020
New SVPod with @D_Bo20 on:— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 29, 2020
Suspect bubble shrimp
NESCAC Life
Best shooter in the world
Imposter theory
How he got from DIII to the NBA & now the finals.
Enjoyed the conversation a lot. You will, too. https://t.co/ZI2m14Np45
Brady looking good ... good for him. https://t.co/buLVXrNXaS— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) September 30, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football's Don Brown Updates All Defensive Positions
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on O-Line, Season, More
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Don Brown Talks Standout Defensive Players, Schemes & More
• Drew Hallett, The Wolverine: Inside the Numbers: Best Big Ten Linebackers in 2020
