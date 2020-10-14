 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 14
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 14

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

"It just shows what I mean to the university and that they want me."
— Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny on what it means that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reaches out to him regularly.

Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: U-M Very Strong With Five-Star

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Franz Wagner Focused On The Now, Not NBA

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: A 'Different' Isaiah Livers Is Ready To Be Michigan Basketball's 'Top Dog'

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Josh Ross Explains What He Learned, Where He Grew During His 2019 Injury

Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports: Majority of Power Five schools favor breaking away to form own division within NCAA, survey shows

