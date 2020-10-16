We are 9 days away from Michigan Football. Who’s ready? pic.twitter.com/C86dcRLL6K

1⃣, The number of TDs in @UMichFootball 's 1996 win vs. No. 2 OSU. It was a big one, and you can watch it ⬇️. BTN will reair the full game at 10 p.m. ET Saturday. #TBT pic.twitter.com/uktaoUwEzO

my 100th consecutive home game and my parents 50th Anniversary. What a day. https://t.co/BZjf1ECC0B

Congratulations to @JCronenworth10 on being named the 2020 @sportingnews NL Rookie of the Year! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/Q1IA29XP0p

Weekend Slate 😬: Garber vs. Swan Valley King vs. Cass Tech 🤝 @alexvansumeren @espn_heem

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/J7fd1pF3IC

Tappan Hall, located next to the President's House on South University, was the first home for Education @UMich . Administrative offices and courses for the Department of Education could be found in the building's basement until the creation of University High School. #UMichEd100 pic.twitter.com/g9Fd3tEZXg

— Former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, who is now teaching a virtual class on coaching and leadership at U-M

"We call Ann Arbor home. We have for 13 years."

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook