 Is the Michigan Wolverines' football program on the verge of adding a big 2021 recruiting commit? It appears that way.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-16 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"We call Ann Arbor home. We have for 13 years."
— Former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, who is now teaching a virtual class on coaching and leadership at U-M
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Closing in on Rivals100 Commitment?

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Michigan Surging With Florida State Commit

• TheWolverine Staff, TheWolverine: Michigan Football and Basketball Live Chat: Kickoff 9 Days Away

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Michigan in Position to Flip two Recruits?

• Dave Ablauf, Chad Shepard and Ben Blevins, MGoBlue.com: Glasgow, Funk Named 2020 Ernest T. Sigler Award Winners

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}