The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 16
Tweets of the day
#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Uze1d5j0nl— Willie Allen (@willie_allen77) October 16, 2020
We are 9 days away from Michigan Football. Who’s ready? pic.twitter.com/C86dcRLL6K— Blue By Ninety (@bluebyninety) October 15, 2020
1⃣,— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 15, 2020
The number of TDs in @UMichFootball's 1996 win vs. No. 2 OSU.
It was a big one, and you can watch it ⬇️.
BTN will reair the full game at 10 p.m. ET Saturday. #TBT pic.twitter.com/uktaoUwEzO
my 100th consecutive home game and my parents 50th Anniversary. What a day. https://t.co/BZjf1ECC0B— Tom Armbrustmacher (@tommya14) October 15, 2020
Congratulations to @JCronenworth10 on being named the 2020 @sportingnews NL Rookie of the Year! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/Q1IA29XP0p— San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 15, 2020
ICYMI ... Ladies & Gentlemen— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 15, 2020
Professor Beilein! 🎒 📘 ✏#GoBlue | 〽️🏀 https://t.co/F3hJPlgxSY
It’s easy to donate ! https://t.co/FO2qgiZESj— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) October 16, 2020
Go Blue! https://t.co/KiKsoHZwin— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) October 15, 2020
Thanks 🐐 @CharlesWoodson pic.twitter.com/3ovipJcj8I— Connor Grimes (@ConnorGrimes14) October 15, 2020
Weekend Slate 😬:— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 15, 2020
Garber vs. Swan Valley
King vs. Cass Tech
🤝 @alexvansumeren @espn_heem
How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/J7fd1pF3IC— Jordan Morgan (@JustJMo) October 15, 2020
Tappan Hall, located next to the President's House on South University, was the first home for Education @UMich. Administrative offices and courses for the Department of Education could be found in the building's basement until the creation of University High School. #UMichEd100 pic.twitter.com/g9Fd3tEZXg— UM School of Ed (@UMichEducation) October 15, 2020
