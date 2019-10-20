The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 20
Tweets of the day
This looms large now that we've got a game. Just can't blow that call. Those guys need to be accountable, too. https://t.co/3rS4Fa7Y1p— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) October 20, 2019
KJ Hamler with plenty of hugs for Michigan players and friends after the game. The guy who recruited him to PSU, Michigan OC Josh Gattis, also sought out Hamler for a hug. pic.twitter.com/0oG0SruVpn— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 20, 2019
Valiant effort not enough. pic.twitter.com/4G5wwrR3Qk— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 20, 2019
Hey Ronnie Bell — keep your chin up! Lots more football to be played and lots more mountains to peak! All part of the journey! #GoBlue— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 20, 2019
When you see Bell crying on the sidelines, you remember these are college kids, who certainly don’t deserve nasty tweets from strangers. His flight home will be tough enough.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) October 20, 2019
Michigan fans, please support our team, especially guys like Ronnie Bell who balled out today. It is a tough loss but we need to carry ourselves with class and stick together. #GoBlue— Mike Weiss (@Canada_Mike) October 20, 2019
For all the trash fans that want to bag on Ronnie Bell.— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 20, 2019
He is a great young man and a great player!!
No one feels worse than him...Good chance you won't achieve 1/10 of what this young man has already achieved in your whole life!
Now go warm up the meatloaf
That @PennStateFball and @UMichFootball game was everything that is GREAT about this sport...Environment was amazing and the players were making plays— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 20, 2019
Also, I feel absolutely terrible for Ronnie Bell...Just sick
Team dinners NEVER get old!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/LY0D20M9Z7— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) October 19, 2019
Michigan gained 134 more yards than Penn State, but Penn State had a higher YPP (5.2 to 5.1). U-M had more sustained drives to keep PSU's O off the field, but the difference in the game was Hamler's explosiveness and, as you know, Bell's drop at the very end.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) October 20, 2019
Hey Ronnie i know you are sad but I want you to know that I believe in you and I'm behind you 100% and I can't wait to watch you and all the guys beat Notre Dame. Your friend Larry prout jr— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) October 20, 2019
Tough minded kids!— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) October 20, 2019
Keep fighting and good things will happen. 〽️
Love this team. A bunch of warriors. Great things still to come.— Henry Poggi (@The_Hank_Poggi) October 20, 2019
I still love this team #GoBlue— Ted Janes (@tedjanes7) October 20, 2019
Halftime: Governor’s Academy 7, Milton Academy 7.— Nate Weitzer (@nweitzer7) October 19, 2019
Here’s All-American Kalel Mullings with the INT on 4th down to stop Govs last drive.@GlobeSchools @MA_Fball @GovsFootball @ISLSPORTS pic.twitter.com/qpLA4Mb2td
If Michigan fans need something to cheer them up after that close loss, here is @AJHenning3 doing his best Heisman pose while showing off the Michigan gloves. Great photo by @Image_Czar pic.twitter.com/VldjOUYJ1V— Steve Millar (@Millar_S) October 20, 2019
Michigan Uses Big First Period to Complete Sweep of Lake Superior Statehttps://t.co/wRFN3yVoOn#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fJV2yU1d3z— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 20, 2019
Thanks Mayor . Love you 2 .— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) October 20, 2019
〽️GoBlue https://t.co/86xP49B3yG
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M's Fierce Comeback Falls Just Short
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Comeback cut Short is a Killer for U-M Hopes
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M's Defense Clamps Down in Second Half
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan in a 28-21 Loss to Penn State
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Jim Harbaugh Questions Officiating in Loss to Penn State
---
