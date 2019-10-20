News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Hey Ronnie Bell — keep your chin up! Lots more football to be played and lots more mountains to peak! All part of the journey!”
— Radio/TV host and Michigan alum Rich Eisen on Twitter following Bell's dropped pass in the end zone.

Top Headlines

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M's Fierce Comeback Falls Just Short

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Comeback cut Short is a Killer for U-M Hopes

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M's Defense Clamps Down in Second Half

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan in a 28-21 Loss to Penn State

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Jim Harbaugh Questions Officiating in Loss to Penn State

