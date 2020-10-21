TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 21

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 21
Tweets Of The Day
4 days to go. Anyways here’s Darth Vader narrating the best intro ever pic.twitter.com/QBTIsWpcLF— 〽️ (@UMvsEveryone) October 20, 2020
Don’t forget to check out our amazing auction items including Zoomtime with Coach Harbaugh! https://t.co/gaKw8KCxAh @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball @UMichAthletics 〽️ pic.twitter.com/kKILdhTlwY— ChadTough Foundation (@chadtough) October 20, 2020
I believe we can find a way to grow during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/inf4egACel— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) October 20, 2020
Tom Brady is a Witch @FeitsBarstool @KFCradio pic.twitter.com/BTwnxnVN8K— Brock (@Brockjersey) October 20, 2020
Top 2022 Michigan target Dillon Tatum has impressed @CSayf23 this season. Excited to see him & the West Bloomfield crew in the first round of the playoffs. https://t.co/IZwS5SC4CM— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 21, 2020
Rivals100 Michigan TE commit Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) is bigger, faster and stronger!— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 20, 2020
Watch full clips of him dominating at the New England Next Up Camp. H/T @M2_QBacademy & @MHansen_81 #GoBlue (FREE). https://t.co/u6JXqxSQWn pic.twitter.com/cqpsUAluQj
Two years ago today, Donovan Peoples-Jones struck the Paul Bunyan pose 🔥〽️🏈 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sqKOAWGARQ— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 20, 2020
Josh Ross has never been around a closer Michigan squad.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 20, 2020
"The sky's the limit for this team."#GoBlue https://t.co/bP2qerHwl0 pic.twitter.com/ia2Mt7jpak
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Nico Collins Reveals Why He Opted Out Of Michigan's 2020 Season
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Five-Star DB Domani Jackson Locks In Self-Guided Michigan Visit
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Austin Davis Loves How Mike Smith, Hunter Dickinson Are Fitting In At U-M
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball’s Mike Smith: ‘I’m Playing With NBA Players’
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Zach Charbonnet Is Healthier Than Ever, Ready To Shine
---
