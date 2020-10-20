Though he only averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game on the year, Davis shot an incredible 69.3 percent from the floor, improving leaps and bounds from the player he used to be.

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard surprised some people last winter when he announced then-redshirt junior center Austin Davis would be returning in 2020-21 for his fifth-year senior season, though the Onsted, Mich., native rewarded that confidence by providing valuable minutes off the bench down the stretch last year.

“Coach Howard puts so much effort and energy into us every day, and it’s contagious,” Davis exclaimed to reporters this afternoon. “He also has great attention to detail and is all encompassing.

"It has helped me tremendously and I’ve seen it with everyone else on the team as well.”

With center Jon Teske having graduated after manning the center spot each of the last two years, Davis and freshman Hunter Dickinson are expected to be the Wolverines’ primary big men in a Michigan frontcourt that is low on experience and proven production.

The latter is expected to earn the starting gig after being rated as one of the best four-stars in the entire country out of high school, though Davis is still expected to play a significant role alongside him.

“Hunter has come in with a great mindset and willing to learn,” Davis said of the 7-1 freshman. “He’s so coachable and works his tail off on the court and in the weight room.

“Hunter will be a tremendous player and will continue to go up from here as he gets comfortable and continues to learn. We hang out outside of basketball quite a bit as well.

“This has been of the tighter groups of bigs, along with [redshirt junior] Jaron [Faulds] — us three have been really close this year. It helps us push each other and puts in a better position to do so.”

Dickinson isn’t the only newcomer expected to make a significant impact for the Wolverines this season, with fifth-year senior Mike Smith — who transferred in from Columbia — viewed by many as the favorite to earn the starting point guard job.

He averaged 22.8 points per game as a redshirt junior last season for the Blue Lions, but will face a mammoth step up in competition by playing in the Big Ten.

“Mike has done a great job of taking the bull by the horns from day one,” Davis revealed. “He’s a great leader and teammate, and is showing his experience by leading and coaching everyone on the team.

“He has transitioned so well, even though there’s a learning curve playing for this team. He’s a great passer too and is always looking to get others involved. Mike has a great personality and has helped bring this team together — he’s just a great guy to be around.

"We actually had a fish fry together during one of the games of the NBA Finals. We had had a fishing outing before that with Jaron and Hunter on my fishing boat, and caught 20 or 30 fish.

"It was a good team bonding experience.”