Wolverine TV: Austin Davis Talks Rehab; Mike Smith Discusses His Role, More
Michigan Wolverines basketball fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis talks about his rehab after undergoing shoulder surgery this offseason, his expectations for the upcoming season and more.
Fifth-year senior grad transfer guard Mike Smith discusses what his role on the team will be, the differences between Columbia and Michigan and much more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
