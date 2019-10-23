The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 23
Tweets of the day
Today I visited with 〽️🏈 Legend, Leo Koceski. Leo was the focus of our Podcast that @Misopogon & I did on the 1950 Team. At 90 years of age Leo is one of the oldest living wolverines & his mind & memory are still sharp as a tack! Here is the podcast link: https://t.co/VG76zG6m3k pic.twitter.com/a68FU7nG5x— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 23, 2019
Big Ten officials in the Michigan-Penn State game. https://t.co/o3GO6u3f3N pic.twitter.com/xZnnoCbcMb— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 23, 2019
Man do I love college football!! 🎥🎥🎥#GoBlue #TheTeam #cinematography #sports pic.twitter.com/QCsIEojJyU— Ryan Wise (@Ry_Wise) October 23, 2019
Things are going to happen here on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/HWhUYgq5FW— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 22, 2019
CORRECTION: Just in- the name of this site has been changed to “FootballDope Staff.” Please take note. The toddler in charge of the site has been placed in a “time out” by his nanny. https://t.co/5seyhCPwnP— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 22, 2019
It’s a WOLVERINE WEEKEND in Ann Arbor!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 22, 2019
What events will you be at? https://t.co/AjviIF7Wyy#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Grxi6ptyyJ
October 23, 2019 – Happy Birthday Tommy Hendricks - https://t.co/CQy1LESqyh pic.twitter.com/eNEqCKkrBW— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) October 23, 2019
October 23, 2019
Loved hearing @Johnubacon talk about his new book “Overtime” this evening. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UEBFmYJCZV— Justin Knapp (@execbranding) October 23, 2019
Here's a friendly reminder that @KyleConnor18 is lethal. pic.twitter.com/c8rOmsIvnD— NHL (@NHL) October 23, 2019
10.12.18 ➡️ 10.19.19@JohnWbeecher | @USAHockeyNTDP | @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/kdj88zvQ1r— Michael Caples (@michaelcaples) October 22, 2019
Our FIRST EVER win at Notre Dame deserves a special singing of The Victors! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VoF593pXwC— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) October 23, 2019
WIN! Popovic's late penalty sends the boys to a HUGE road victory in South Bend! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ND3h0njWmE— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) October 23, 2019
Getting closer and closer to the start of the season...check out what @KBA_GoBlue had to say as the Wolverines are gearing up for 2019-20! #goblue #B1GWBBall pic.twitter.com/DVnAsB8Gx6— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 22, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Notebook: Brian Kelly Previews Rivalry Game With Michigan, Talks Injuries
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Beyond the box Score: Charbonnet Grades out as top Offensive Player vs. PSU
• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: Michigan Doomed by Another Slow Start
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 OL Locks in Weekend Visit to Michigan
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Game Analysis: Michigan Commit J.J. McCarthy
