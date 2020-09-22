TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 22

"I was at the point where I told Coach (Jim Harbaugh) that he doesn't have to worry about me. I'm going to be there. We talk every now and then but not every day. That's been good for both of us because I'm focused on my season here. They are focused on the chaos up there. I talk to them probably once a week. It's been good. It's mostly about the season."

— Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy