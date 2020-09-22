TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 22

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 22
Tweets of the day
@NFL I’m a free agent and ready to go! I’ve been patiently waiting. Dominated AAF and XFL!!! Give me a chance.. CALLING ALL 32 teams just give me the opportunity.😤— De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) September 21, 2020
If anyone wants my schedule graphic as a wallpaper, here you go! pic.twitter.com/w5zHqR0nwp— Ben Silberman (@bensilbermangfx) September 22, 2020
Lano Hill makes the game-winning stop 💪#GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/p8bDTAvaaN— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 21, 2020
So weird. Normally on a day like this I’d be at a Jim Harbaugh news conference listening to these types of responses (that I applaud) to @bobwojnowski pic.twitter.com/5GPoiQn1nv— angelique (@chengelis) September 21, 2020
Michigan’s Juwan Howard and staff just finished a virtual visit with five-star junior Eric Dailey Jr, he told @Stockrisers. The IMG Academy product talked the Wolverines and more on 9/1.https://t.co/H1aqImgvds— Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 22, 2020
#MNF: @Raiders vs. @Saints— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 21, 2020
-- @mohurstjr vs. @_OverCees --
Who you got? pic.twitter.com/vq5Xw2Jl55
over/under 134 on number of times we’ve watched this video - hammer the damn over because holy shit we’re playing football in October 🔥🔥#TheOversClub— #B1GisBack Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) September 21, 2020
pic.twitter.com/6voDQ07aoC
Consistency of Execution is what keeps surfacing with these 2 Olineman 💪 (34 days till we take the field in 2020) pic.twitter.com/N5aH9Mnb3O— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 21, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Thoughts on U-M, Big Ten Schedules
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Commit Tracker: How Future Wolverines Performed Over The Weekend
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Big Michigan Recruiting Weekend In The Works
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Several Defensive Wolverines Made Huge Plays In The NFL This Weekend
• ESPN Staff: Big Ten football schedule release: Analysis, predictions and team-by-team breakdowns
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook