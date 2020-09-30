TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 30

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 30
Tweets of the day
If I’m a player, that’s the coach I want ♥️...his brother is the same, passionate and fights for his players https://t.co/3K7ACDgiRl— Charlotte McKeon (@michfb84) September 29, 2020
JT was short— Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 30, 2020
Former #Michigan and current Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu has been rated by Pro Football Focus as the top rookie offensive player in the NFL through the first three weeks. pic.twitter.com/PAElhJcZHS— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) September 29, 2020
Best decision I ever made in life...🙏🏽 https://t.co/cH0sF4WGLK pic.twitter.com/EOQn4OuH1d— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) September 29, 2020
Last night on IMF, @CoachJim4UM talked about the status of Mayfield, Thomas and Collins, when camp will start, and competition on the o-line and a loaded running back room. Mentioned something about the QB competition too. If you missed it ⬇️https://t.co/FMwe94u2KZ pic.twitter.com/vbKZDIJDY1— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) September 29, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ed Warinner Lays Out Michigan's OL Depth Chart Ahead Of Padded Practices
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Analysis: On The O-Line, Running Backs & More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Andrel Anthony On Talks With Gattis & Harbaugh, Nico Collins Comparisons
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Buzz On Top Michigan Recruits Out West
