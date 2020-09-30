 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 30
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 30

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
"Some guys have an inside track a little bit, but we haven’t put the pads on yet, so it all separates itself," Warinner said. "As we all now, there’s the helmets and shorts warriors, and then when the shoulder pads come on, the men come out. So we’ll find out where we stand as we go through some padded practices."
— Michigan OL coach Ed Warinner
Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ed Warinner Lays Out Michigan's OL Depth Chart Ahead Of Padded Practices

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Analysis: On The O-Line, Running Backs & More

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Andrel Anthony On Talks With Gattis & Harbaugh, Nico Collins Comparisons

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Buzz On Top Michigan Recruits Out West

